Di’Anno drops Running Free clip

Paul Di’Anno has released another clip from his upcoming DVD The Beast Arises.

He showcases Iron Maiden classic Running Free, but, like the recent release of Charlotte The Harlot, the frontman holds back on his vocal delivery.

Di’Anno had previously insisted his voice was “getting better” and boasted he could hit the notes Judas Priest singer Rob Halford “can’t hit any more.”

He said: “My voice is actually getting better – I’m hitting notes Rob Halford can’t hit any more. And the reason is I don’t fuss over it. I still smoke, I still drink – I still have it, mate.”

Last year, Di’Anno told fans he was “pulling the plug” on his career but changed his mind and is currently working on an album with Architect Of Chaoz.

The Beast Arises was filmed in Poland this year and launches on October 27 via Metal Mind Productions. The live recording features tracks from the first two Maiden albums, along with Killers and Di’Anno solo tracks.

The Beast Arises tracklist