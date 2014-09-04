Di’Anno drops Charlotte clip

Paul Di’Anno has released a clip from his upcoming live DVD, featuring a performance of Charlotte The Harlot – without most of the lyrics.
The frontman delivers rather than sings the Iron Maiden classic, pausing halfway through to ask the crowd: “Do you know the words to this?”
Di’Anno recently confirmed he’d ditched plans to retire after successful leg surgery meant he was able to keep performing. He said: “I spoke to the wife and she said, ‘Oh, my God – if you stay home for two months I’ll probably murder you.’ So I decided in the end, ‘Fuck it.’”
His live release The Beast Arises, shot in Poland earlier this year, is released on October 6 via Metal Mind Productions on DVD, CD and double-vinyl.
Tracklist
- Sanctuary 2. Purgatory 3. Wrathchild 4. Prowler 5. Marshall Lockjaw 6. Murders In The Rue Morgue 7. The Beast Arises 8. Children Of Madness 9. Genghis Kahn 10. Remember Tomorrow 11. Charlotte The Harlot 12. Killers 13. Phantom Of The Opera 14. Running Free 15. Transylvania 16. Iron Maiden 17. Blitzkrieg Bop