Di’Anno drops Charlotte clip

Paul Di’Anno has released a clip from his upcoming live DVD, featuring a performance of Charlotte The Harlot – without most of the lyrics.

The frontman delivers rather than sings the Iron Maiden classic, pausing halfway through to ask the crowd: “Do you know the words to this?”

Di’Anno recently confirmed he’d ditched plans to retire after successful leg surgery meant he was able to keep performing. He said: “I spoke to the wife and she said, ‘Oh, my God – if you stay home for two months I’ll probably murder you.’ So I decided in the end, ‘Fuck it.’”

His live release The Beast Arises, shot in Poland earlier this year, is released on October 6 via Metal Mind Productions on DVD, CD and double-vinyl.

