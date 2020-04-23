Devin Townsend makes first live studio stream officially available

Devin Townsend's first Stage It live in the studio charity concert has been made available for fans to watch online, and you can watch the entire thing below. The show took place last Saturday, and Townsend also has two more live shows coming up which will raise money for the NHS and medical authorities battling coronavirus in the USA and Canada.

"Here's the stream from the first concert yesterday... (for some reason, the quality is blurry, I'll try to solve that)," says Devin. "The concert has appeared online (as expected) so I figured I may as well just post a decent quality one here, but ALL proceeds are for frontline workers, so I hope you understand. I think we're looking at a substantial amount of revenue raised for the hospital foundation on this one (edit: over 45.000 USD!!!), so cheers to you all."

Townsend announced he will play three concerts over the next month from his own studio, with one coming up this Saturday which will raise money for the NHS in here in the UK. The shows will be around 50 minutes each, with different setlists each time. The top five donators for each show will receive signed merchandise as well as products from companies including Fishman Music, Fractal Audio, Darkglass Electronics and Jim Dunlop Guitar products.

Everyone who watches the shows (regardless of donation) will also get the audio version of the show emailed to them. And as each show sells out, more tickets will be made available. The limit is 5000 tickets per show.

Saturday April 25th - Noon PDT / 20:00 BST / 05:00 AEST

Saturday May 2nd - Noon PDT / 20:00 BST / 05:00 AEST

Buy tickets for Devin Townsend studio concerts.