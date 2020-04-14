Devin Townsend studio concerts sell-out in less than 24 hours, tickets available for May show

Devin Townsend has sold-out the initial run of tickets for two of three special concerts he announced less than 24 hours ago. There are still tickets left for the May 2 show, although more tickets are set to be made available for each show

Townsend announced he will play three concerts over the next month from his own studio. Each concert will be a complete donation to a specific organisation. The first one will see proceeds go to Vancouver's General Hospital, the following Saturday will be for the NHS, and the one after will be for one of the hotspot hospitals in New York.

Shows will be around 50 minutes each, different setlists each time. Top five donators for each show will receive signed merch as well as some killer products from a number of companies such as Fishman Music, Fractal Audio, Darkglass Electronics and Jim Dunlop Guitar products.

Everyone who watches (regardless of donations) will get the also audio version of the show emailed to them as well. As each show sells out, more tickets will be made available soon after. The final cap is 5000 tickets per show.

Saturday, April 18th - Noon PDT / 20:00 BST / 05:00 AEST

Saturday April 25th - Noon PDT / 20:00 BST / 05:00 AEST

Saturday May 2nd - Noon PDT / 20:00 BST / 05:00 AEST

Buy tickets for Devin Townsend studio concerts.