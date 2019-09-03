Mr Big’s Paul Gilbert announces tour and UK Guitar Show appearance

Mr Big guitarist Paul Gilbert will head out on the road for nine shows across England later this month.

He’ll kick off the tour at The Fleece in Bristol and wrap things up with a performance at The Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on September 24.

And that’s not all, the musician will also make an appearance at the UK Guitar Show and London Bass Guitar Show on September 22 for a masterclass and Q&A session before his appearance at London’s O2 Islington Academy later that night.

Gilbert will be there to talk about his gear, reveal his guitar playing philosophy and also let fans in on a few secrets, plus he’ll be taking questions from the crowd.

Gilbert will be joined at the weekend event by Devin Townsend, Lari Basillio, John Patitucci, Nick Beggs and many more artists.

The UK Guitar Show and London Bass Guitar Show will be held at the Business Design Centre, London, on September 21-22 and tickets are now available to purchase.

The two-day event will not only feature some of the biggest manufacturers showcasing the latest equipment, but there will also be a vintage gear exhibit, live demonstrations, artist performances along with a number of clinics and workshops.

Takamine guitar owners can also book a setup for their instrument from the company's general manager, Makoto Terasaki. A £5 charity donation to Music For All, and Mr Terasaki will rejuvenate your Takamine.

Paul Gilbert 2019 tour dates

Sep 16: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Sep 17: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Sep 18: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Sep 19: Manchester University 3, UK

Sep 20: Reading Sub89, UK

Sep 21: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Sep 22: London O2 Islington Academy, UK

Sep 23: Birmingham The Mill, UK

Sep 24: Milton Keynes The Craufurd Arms,UK