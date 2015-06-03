Townsend splits Z2 into twin albums

Devin Townsend has confirmed the launch of 2014 double-album Z2 as two separate titles.
The original release features Dark Matters, the follow-up concept work to 2007’s Ziltoid The Omniscient, together with Devin Townsend Project record Sky Blue.
Now the albums are to be launched separately later in the summer via InsideOut, with pre-orders available now.
Townsend recently reported he planned to move on from Ziltoid, and that he was working on a symphony, saying: “It’s going to have a lot of instruments that are not typical for orchestral stuff – a combination of everything.
“I want to have something that goes between the extremes of beautiful to total chaos, like a hellish apocalypse.”
The 2015 Juno Award winner plays a string of European festivals in the coming months:
Jul 09: Classic Rocknacht, Germany
Jul 11: Be Prog My Friend, Spain
Jul 12: L’Abatal, France
Jul 17: Rock Planet, Italy
Jul 18: Midsummer Dream, Italy
Jul 20: Metaldays, Slovenia
Jul 22: Colos-Saal, Germany
Jul 23: Bi Nuu, Germany
Jul 24: Jovel Club, Germany
Jul 25: Stonehenge, Netherlands
Aug 08: Heavy Montreal, Canada