Townsend splits Z2 into twin albums

Devin Townsend has confirmed the launch of 2014 double-album Z2 as two separate titles.

The original release features Dark Matters, the follow-up concept work to 2007’s Ziltoid The Omniscient, together with Devin Townsend Project record Sky Blue.

Now the albums are to be launched separately later in the summer via InsideOut, with pre-orders available now.

Townsend recently reported he planned to move on from Ziltoid, and that he was working on a symphony, saying: “It’s going to have a lot of instruments that are not typical for orchestral stuff – a combination of everything.

“I want to have something that goes between the extremes of beautiful to total chaos, like a hellish apocalypse.”

The 2015 Juno Award winner plays a string of European festivals in the coming months:

Jul 09: Classic Rocknacht, Germany

Jul 11: Be Prog My Friend, Spain

Jul 12: L’Abatal, France

Jul 17: Rock Planet, Italy

Jul 18: Midsummer Dream, Italy

Jul 20: Metaldays, Slovenia

Jul 22: Colos-Saal, Germany

Jul 23: Bi Nuu, Germany

Jul 24: Jovel Club, Germany

Jul 25: Stonehenge, Netherlands

Aug 08: Heavy Montreal, Canada