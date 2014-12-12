Devin on March with Poozer video

Devin Townsend has released a lyric video for his track March Of The Poozers from Dark Matters, one of two albums in his Z2 package.

It was released in October and also included Devin Townsend Project title Sky Blue.

The mainman says: “To be honest, my main motivation to make this album was so I could make those crazy puppet shows. It’s the typical random music that I’ve been interested in for the past few years. This song was directly influenced by the band Samael, whom I have great affection for as people.”

He adds: “I feel like I’m at the end of a creative cycle. Z2 beat me up in a way I wasn’t expecting, but when all was said and done, I’m very proud of it. Thanks to all of you who continue to support.

“My mind is full of music again, as it always is, but I’m trying to absorb some of the lessons that came with the over scheduling and chaos of this last period, and I look forward to getting my process back on track.”

Townsend plans to take some time off before a run of European shows that includes four UK shows:

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 31: Manchester Academy

Apr 13: London Royal Albert Hall

Z2 tracklist

Sky Blue

Rejoice

Fallout

Midnight Sun

A New Reign

Universal Flame

Warrior

Sky Blue

Silent Militia

Rain City

Forever

Before We Die

The Ones Who Love

Dark Matters

Z2

From Sleep Awake

Ziltoidian Empire

War Princess

Deathray

March Of The Poozers

Wandering Eye

Earth

Ziltoid Goes Home

Through The Wormhole

Dimension Z