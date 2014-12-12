Devin on March with Poozer video

Devin Townsend has released a lyric video for his track March Of The Poozers from Dark Matters, one of two albums in his Z2 package.
It was released in October and also included Devin Townsend Project title Sky Blue.
The mainman says: “To be honest, my main motivation to make this album was so I could make those crazy puppet shows. It’s the typical random music that I’ve been interested in for the past few years. This song was directly influenced by the band Samael, whom I have great affection for as people.”
He adds: “I feel like I’m at the end of a creative cycle. Z2 beat me up in a way I wasn’t expecting, but when all was said and done, I’m very proud of it. Thanks to all of you who continue to support.
“My mind is full of music again, as it always is, but I’m trying to absorb some of the lessons that came with the over scheduling and chaos of this last period, and I look forward to getting my process back on track.”
Townsend plans to take some time off before a run of European shows that includes four UK shows:
Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC
Mar 31: Manchester Academy
Apr 13: London Royal Albert Hall
Z2 tracklist
Sky Blue
Rejoice
Fallout
Midnight Sun
A New Reign
Universal Flame
Warrior
Sky Blue
Silent Militia
Rain City
Forever
Before We Die
The Ones Who Love
Dark Matters
Z2
From Sleep Awake
Ziltoidian Empire
War Princess
Deathray
March Of The Poozers
Wandering Eye
Earth
Ziltoid Goes Home
Through The Wormhole
Dimension Z