Devin Townsend announces band line-up for Empath tour in new video

Devin Townsend has released a new video announcing his new band line-up for his forthcoming Empath tour.

"This is a quantum leap for me, and it’s a situation that I have been very proactive in choosing a group of individuals and setlist for," Townsend tells Prog. You can watch the whole video below. Haken's Diego Tajeda wil be on keyboards whilst Frank Zappa's Mike Keneally and Stick Men's Markus Reuter will feature on guitar, along with Kaipa drummer Morgen Agren, Empath bassist Nathan Navarro and Casualties Of Cool vocalist Che Aimee Dorval.

“There have been only a few times throughout my career that I can safely say I’ve taken a chance as big as I’m about to take with these new touring plans," adds Townsend. "But I believe that to not take a chance on something as important to me as this can only lead to creative stagnation.

"It is with profound gratitude that I can announce this next tour. To be joined by musicians of this calibre, as well as crew and sound design of such a level, is something I am truly humbled by. As one who has been working professionally my whole career to be able to be allowed to pull something like this off, I really can’t say ‘thank you’ enough to everyone involved.

"This will be without a net. No backing tracks, no clicks, a lot of room for improvisation, and every possible avenue through musicians and production of high calibre for new and interesting things to be possible each night.

"Though this is the first of my upcoming plans for touring, and I don’t want to be limited in the future, my gut feeling is that this will be a truly unique and fascinatingly colourful organisation that will yield wonderful things. I truly hope it can be received well enough to be brought to a lot of different territories."

Full tour details can be found here.