DevilDriver release teaser for track from Trust No One

DevilDriver have released a teaser clip from seventh album Trust No One.
The follow-up to 2013’s Winter Kills is to be launched on May 13 and supported with tour dates in the US, Europe and the UK.
Mainman Dez Fafara recently said of the work: “Trust No One is filled with killer riffs, groove after groove and massive hooks. It’s rightly named – there will be no explanation needed regarding what the title means.”
DevilDriver 2016 tour dates
Apr 27: Las Vegas Vinyl Las Vegas, NV
Apr 29: Boise Knitting Factory, ID
Apr 30: Seattle Studio 7, WA
May 01: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA
May 03: Grand Junction Mesa Theater, CO
May 05: Kansas City The Riot Room, MO
May 06: Milwaukee Rave / Eagles Club, WI
May 07: Flint The Machine Shop, MI
May 09: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH
May 10: Nashville Exit/In, TN
May 11: Grand Rapids The Stache, MI
May 13: Cleveland Odeon Concert Club, OH
May 14: Broadview AZ Metro Distributors, IL
May 15: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE
May 16: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
May 17: Salt Lake City Complex, UT
May 19: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA
May 20: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA
May 21: Pomona Glass House, CA
May 22: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA
May 23: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ
May 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX
May 26: New Orleans Republic, LA
May 27: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar, TX
May 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX
May 31: Atlanta Masquerade, GA
Jun 01: Jacksonville Hooligans Pub, NC
Jun 02: Baltimore Soundstage, MD
Jun 03: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA
Jun 04: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ
Jun 05: Montreal Theatre Corona, QC
Jun 06: Toronto Opera House, ON
Jun 07: Millvale Mr Small’s Fun House, PA
Jun 08: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY
Jun 09: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT
Jun 10: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI
Jun 11: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT
Jun 13: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH
Jun 14: St. Louis Fubar, MO
Jun 16: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM
Jun 17: Window Rock Window Rock Sports Center, AZ
Jun 18: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA
Jul 29: Saarbrucken Saarmageddon Festival, Germany
Jul 30: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany
Aug 03: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary
Aug 07: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany
Aug 16: Cardiff Tramshed, UK
Aug 17: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Aug 18: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Aug 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Aug 20: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK