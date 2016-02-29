DevilDriver release teaser for track from Trust No One

DevilDriver have released a teaser clip from seventh album Trust No One.

The follow-up to 2013’s Winter Kills is to be launched on May 13 and supported with tour dates in the US, Europe and the UK.

Mainman Dez Fafara recently said of the work: “Trust No One is filled with killer riffs, groove after groove and massive hooks. It’s rightly named – there will be no explanation needed regarding what the title means.”

Apr 27: Las Vegas Vinyl Las Vegas, NV

Apr 29: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Apr 30: Seattle Studio 7, WA

May 01: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

May 03: Grand Junction Mesa Theater, CO

May 05: Kansas City The Riot Room, MO

May 06: Milwaukee Rave / Eagles Club, WI

May 07: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

May 09: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

May 10: Nashville Exit/In, TN

May 11: Grand Rapids The Stache, MI

May 13: Cleveland Odeon Concert Club, OH

May 14: Broadview AZ Metro Distributors, IL

May 15: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

May 16: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

May 17: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

May 19: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

May 20: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

May 21: Pomona Glass House, CA

May 22: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA

May 23: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

May 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

May 26: New Orleans Republic, LA

May 27: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar, TX

May 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

May 31: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Jun 01: Jacksonville Hooligans Pub, NC

Jun 02: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jun 03: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jun 04: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jun 05: Montreal Theatre Corona, QC

Jun 06: Toronto Opera House, ON

Jun 07: Millvale Mr Small’s Fun House, PA

Jun 08: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Jun 09: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Jun 10: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

Jun 11: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT

Jun 13: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH

Jun 14: St. Louis Fubar, MO

Jun 16: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Jun 17: Window Rock Window Rock Sports Center, AZ

Jun 18: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Jul 29: Saarbrucken Saarmageddon Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany

Aug 03: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary

Aug 07: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany

Aug 16: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Aug 17: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Aug 18: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Aug 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Aug 20: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK