DevilDriver Release Sail Lyric Video

DevilDriver have released another cut from last year’s Winter Kills.
Sail is a cover of a track originally released by Awolnation in 2011, and comes accompanied by a swanky new lyric video.
Check it out below:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=torc9P4-k5A
DevilDriver will be heading back to the UK next spring for a string of dates – and they’re bringing UK alumni Sylosis and Bleed From Within with them!
Catch Dez and the boys on the following dates:
Apr 3 Cardiff Solus
Apr 4 London Electric Ballroom
Apr 5 Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall
Apr 6 Glasgow Garage
Apr 7 Belfast Limelight
Apr 8 Dublin Academy
Apr 9 Manchester Academy 2
Apr 10 Southampton Mo Club