DevilDriver Release Sail Lyric Video

DevilDriver have released another cut from last year’s Winter Kills.

Sail is a cover of a track originally released by Awolnation in 2011, and comes accompanied by a swanky new lyric video.

Check it out below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=torc9P4-k5A

DevilDriver will be heading back to the UK next spring for a string of dates – and they’re bringing UK alumni Sylosis and Bleed From Within with them!

Catch Dez and the boys on the following dates:

Apr 3 Cardiff Solus

Apr 4 London Electric Ballroom

Apr 5 Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Apr 6 Glasgow Garage

Apr 7 Belfast Limelight

Apr 8 Dublin Academy

Apr 9 Manchester Academy 2

Apr 10 Southampton Mo Club