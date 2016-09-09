Devil You Know team up with TV gun show

Devil You Know have teamed up with US TV show Legally Armed America which will see the cable programme use the band’s music in future episodes.

The series, which also incorporates a web community, is described as being “dedicated to those who wish to stay abreast of the latest firearm-related products, news, events, and anything gun-related.”

Devil You Know frontman Howard Jones says: “The band’s collaboration produces music that is dense, forceful, and brimming with raw urgency.

“We see the same passion in what Legally Armed America president Paul Glasco does. We’re pleased our songs are woven into the Legally Armed America show, and see our presence as an extension of our support for firearms and the outdoors.”

Glasco adds: “We’ve always featured high-energy music in our show to ratchet up the excitement, so an alliance with Devil You Know is right on target for us.

“With their dynamic mixture of extreme metal and hardcore punk music, Devil You Know captures the same raw thrill we present to our television audience through firearms-related content.

“The visceral chemistry of their music is the perfect accompaniment, and adds to the electricity of our show. We’re ecstatic to be aligned with them – plus, their music kicks ass.”

Glasco continues: “Back in 2007 I befriended a guy named Zoltan Bathory from a little-known band called Five Finger Death Punch to provide our theme music. Now they’re world-renowned superstars.

“Devil You Know is charting a similar path to success making us all the more inspired to be partnered with them.”

Earlier this year, Devil You Know announced they’d tour the UK and Russia early in the new year. The dates will mark the last of their touring cycle in support of their second album They Bleed Red.

