Devil You Know Filming First Video

Devil You Know – the new band featuring ex-Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones – are filming their debut video.

The video for the track, titled Seven Years Alone, is expected to be released next month, with the band’s debut album – produced by Logan Mader (Five Finger Death Punch, DevilDriver, Gojira) and mixed by Chris “Zeuss” Harris (Hatebreed, BLS) – forecast for a Spring 2014 release via Nuclear Blast.

Devil You Know marks Howard’s return to full-time music duties after leaving Killswitch in 2012, with the man himself noting to Hammer last year: “It’s fun to branch out and do some different stuff. I got to write a little more deep and a little more dark. It’s been fascinating so far.”

Howard recently made an appearance on new Within Temptation track, Dangerous.

Within Temptation - Dangerous