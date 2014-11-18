Devil Sold His Soul detail 2015 UK Tour

Devil Sold His Soul have announced a 2015 UK tour and released their new EP.

The metal outfit released Belong ╪ Betray via Basick Records today and confirmed a seven-date UK tour for April and May next year. The EP includes single Devastator.

The band say: “We can not wait to bring Belong ╪ Betray to the UK, these songs mean so much to us and this will be our first UK Tour in over a year and a half, so we’re so stoked for these dates. This is going to be one to remember, do not miss it. We want you all down the front, singing your hearts out.”

Devil Sold His Soul 2015 UK tour

Apr 22: Brighton Green Door Store

Apr 23: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

Apr 24: Manchester Sound Control

Apr 30: Leeds The Key Club

May 01: Glasgow Classic Grand

May 03: Norwich Epic Studios

May 04: London 100 Club