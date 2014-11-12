Devil Sold His Soul deliver Devastator video

Devil Sold His Soul have released a video for Devastator, the lead cut from their new five track EP Belong ╪ Betray.

“Belong ╪ Betray is our first proper release with Paul Green on vocals,” says guitarist Rick Chapple, “and we feel it encapsulates exactly who we are as a band at the moment. We have really developed and broadened our sound on this record and we cannot wait for people to hear these songs. We still have so much more we want to achieve and hopefully this will be the start of it all.”

Devil Sold His Soul’s Belong ╪ Betray EP is out on November 17 on Basick Records.

The band are on tour this month. See them at: November 14 Bristol Exchange November 15 Swansea Static Bar November 16 Kingston Fighting Cocks December 4 Tunbridge Wells Forum