Derange premiere The Thinker video

London techmeisters Derange are preparing to release their debut album The Awakening (produced by heavy metal hero Russ Russell) and have given Metal Hammer the premiere of their new video.

Speaking about the video for The Thinker, vocalist Cat Pereira tells Metal Hammer the concept is “an artistic and ethereal reflection of the song’s subject matter, which is the mind and the psychological pain surrounding it.

“The only one standing in our way is ourselves. Throughout the song and the video, we go through a journey of the subject being controlled by the dark thoughts of the mind, which ultimately leads the subject to take on and defeat it, leading to an awakening of existential consciousness.”

