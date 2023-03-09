Depeche Mode share the dark, spacey My Cosmos Is Mine as single two from Memento Mori

By Paul Brannigan
published

Depeche Mode offer a second preview of their forthcoming Memento Mori album with new single My Cosmos Is Mine

Depeche Mode, 2022
(Image credit: Anton Corbijn)

Depeche Mode have shared a second single from Memento Mori, their first album since the passing of Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher

The darkly atmospheric My Cosmos Is Mine follows on from the release, last month, of the album's first single, Ghosts Again.

The lyrics on one section of the new single read:

'No rain, no clouds
No pain, no shrouds
No final breaths
No senseless deaths

Don’t stare at my soul
I swear it is fine
Its borders are outlined
My cosmos is mine'

Listen to My Cosmos Is Mine below:

The Essex duo - Dave Gahan and Martin Gore - recently added 29 dates to their world tour in support of their upcoming 15th album. 

The new run of North American shows will kick off at Foro Sol in Mexico City on September 21, and climax at the Crypt.com Arena in Los Angeles ten days before Christmas. The dates are in addition to Depeche Mode's previously announced tour of US arenas, which begins next month, and subsequent run of European outdoor shows.

Produced by James Ford, with additional production work by Marta Salogni, Memento Mori has its origins in the early stages of the Covid pandemic, resulting in themes inspired directly by that period.

A press statement says the album's 12 tracks “chart a vast expanse of moods and textures, from its ominous opening to its closing resolve - running the gamut from paranoia and obsession to catharsis and joy, and hitting myriad points between.”

Dave Gahan says, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live.”

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.