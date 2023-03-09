Depeche Mode share the dark, spacey My Cosmos Is Mine as single two from Memento Mori

Depeche Mode have shared a second single from Memento Mori, their first album since the passing of Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher.

The darkly atmospheric My Cosmos Is Mine follows on from the release, last month, of the album's first single, Ghosts Again.

The lyrics on one section of the new single read:



'No rain, no clouds

No pain, no shrouds

No final breaths

No senseless deaths



Don’t stare at my soul

I swear it is fine

Its borders are outlined

My cosmos is mine'

Listen to My Cosmos Is Mine below:

The Essex duo - Dave Gahan and Martin Gore - recently added 29 dates to their world tour in support of their upcoming 15th album.

The new run of North American shows will kick off at Foro Sol in Mexico City on September 21, and climax at the Crypt.com Arena in Los Angeles ten days before Christmas. The dates are in addition to Depeche Mode's previously announced tour of US arenas, which begins next month, and subsequent run of European outdoor shows.



Produced by James Ford, with additional production work by Marta Salogni, Memento Mori has its origins in the early stages of the Covid pandemic, resulting in themes inspired directly by that period.



A press statement says the album's 12 tracks “chart a vast expanse of moods and textures, from its ominous opening to its closing resolve - running the gamut from paranoia and obsession to catharsis and joy, and hitting myriad points between.”



Dave Gahan says, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live.”