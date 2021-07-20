Depeche Mode announce Ultra: The 12” Singles collection

Depeche Mode have announced that their 12-inch singles project will continue later this year with Ultra: The 12” Singles collection.

The deluxe box set follows a string of similar releases stretching back to 2018 including last year’s Songs Of Faith And Devotion: The 12" Singles and will include eight, 12-inch vinyl records celebrating the tracks Barrel Of A Gun, It's No Good, Home and Useless from their 1997 album Ultra.

The box set will also include b-sides, mixes and live recordings which were originally released on CD 24 years ago. It’ll launch on September 10.

Each of the 12-inch discs will feature artwork based on the original CD singles, which have been brought to 12-inch vinyl for the first time. The tracks have been mastered from the original tapes and presented on audiophile-quality vinyl.

Further releases in Depeche Mode’s 12” Singles collection will appear over the coming years.

(Image credit: Sony Music)

Depeche Mode: Ultra: The 12” Singles

Barrel Of A Gun (12BONG 25)

A. Barrel Of A Gun

A. Barrel Of A Gun (Underworld Hard Mix)

B. Barrel Of A Gun (3 Phase Mix)

B. Barrel Of A Gun (One Inch Punch Mix (V2))

B. Barrel Of A Gun (Underworld Soft Mix)



Barrel Of A Gun (L12BONG 25)

A .Painkiller (Plastikman Mix)

A. Painkiller

B. Barrel Of A Gun (One Inch Punch Mix)

B. Barrel Of A Gun (United Mix)

It's No Good (12BONG 26) (12" vinyl pressing of original CD single)

A. It's No Good (Hardfloor Mix)

A. It's No Good (Speedy J Mix)

AA. It's No Good (Motor Bass Mix)

AA. It's No Good (Andrea Parker Mix)

AA. It's No Good (Dom T Mix)

It's No Good (L12BONG 26)

A .It's No Good

A. Slowblow

B. Slowblow (Darren Price Mix)

B. It's No Good (Bass Bounce Mix)

Home (12BONG 27)

A .Home (Jedi Knights Remix (Drowning In Time))

A. Home (Air "Around The Golf" Remix)

AA. Home (Meant To Be)

AA. Home (Grantby Mix)

Home (L12BONG 27) (12" vinyl pressing of original CD single)

A. Home

A. Home (The Noodles And The Damage Done)

B. Barrel Of A Gun (Live)

B. It's No Good (Live)

Useless (12BONG 28)

A. Useless (The Kruder + Dorfmeister Session™)

AA. Useless (CJ Bolland Funky Sub Mix)

AA. Useless (Air 20 Mix)

Useless (L12BONG 28) (12" vinyl pressing of original CD single)

A. Useless (Remix)

A. Useless (Escape From Wherever: Parts 1 & 2!)

A. Useless (Cosmic Blues)

B. Useless (CJ Bolland Ultrasonar Mix)

B. Useless (Live)