Depeche Mode’s singles to be reissued in 12-inch vinyl box sets

Depeche Mode have revealed plans to reissue all their singles in a series of 12-inch vinyl box sets.

August 31 will see the release of the first two collections: Speak & Spell: The 12-inch Singles and A Broken Frame: The 12-inch Singles, with further box sets arriving over the coming years.

Each set will contain singles from each Depeche Mode album, which have all been remastered from the original tapes at Abbey Road Studios.

Depeche Mode say in a statement: “Our 12-inch singles have always been incredibly important to the band. It's great to be able to re-share these songs with old and new fans in the way they were originally intended to be experienced. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do.”

In addition, the band are to release a limited-edition series of Hublot watches inspired by their 55 singles. Each watch will feature artwork from the corresponding single and will come with a certificate of authenticity signed by the band.

Net proceeds from sales will go to the Depeche Mode’s charity partner Water. Find out more.

Depeche Mode are currently on tour in support of their latest studio album Spirit which launched last year.

Speak & Spell: The 12-inch Singles

Sometimes I Wish I Was Dead - b/w King of the Flies

Dreaming of Me b/w Ice Machine

New Life (Remix) b/w Shout! (Rio Mix)

Just Can’t Get Enough (Schizo Mix) b/w Any Second Now (Altered)

Original single poster reproduction and download card

A Broken Frame: The 12-inch Singles

See You (Extended Version) b/w Now This Is Fun (Extended Version)

The Meaning of Love (Fairly Odd Mix) b/w Oberkorn (It’s a Small Town) (Development Mix)

Leave In Silence (Longer) b/w Further Excerpts From: My Secret Garden and Leave In Silence (Quieter)

Original single poster reproduction and download card