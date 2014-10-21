Demians drop Mercury details

Demians – the working name of French prog artist Nicolas Chapel – will release third album Mercury in December.

Hear the title track below, and view a video trailer for the 10-track follow-up to 2010’s Mute.

Chapel has decided to launch it as a self-released title. Describing it as a “brand new start” he says: “I see it as a positive way of presenting a music that i find positive – and the only appropriate way to develop it for the future.”

Mercury will be available on December 10 in CD, vinyl and digital formats. It’s available for pre-order now.

