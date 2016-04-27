Delta Saints confirm UK tour

The Delta Saints have confirmed a UK tour for June, in support of second album Bones.

The Nashville outfit decided on a risky approach to studio sessions, by writing the tracks as they recorded instead of preparing them in advance.

Frontman Ben Ringel explains: “We got to the point where what we were recording and playing had veered from what we were listening to and loving on our turntables, which can lead to discontent.”

Bassist David Supica adds: “It was incredible to be able to write a song on the spot and immediately hear what it sounded like. Still, it was absolutely terrifying to sit in the studio watching the clock tick and waiting for a song to come out.

“This record was made out of both necessity and desire. We needed to be fulfilled and surprised by music again, and we also needed to fulfil that love of writing and recording again.”

Bones was released last year via Loud & Proud Records.

Delta Saints UK tour

Jun 21: Winchester Railway Inn

Jun 22: Brighton Komedia

Jun 23: Leicester Musician

Jun 24: Bristol Tunnels

Jun 26: Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s

Jun 27: Sheffield Greystones

Jun 28: London O2 Academy 2