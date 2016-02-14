Delain tease Lunar Prelude EP

Delain have released audio snippets of all eight tracks from their upcoming Lunar Prelude EP.

It’s out on February 19 via Napalm Records and features two new tracks, four live cuts, an alternative take on Don’t Look Back and an orchestral version of Suckerpunch.

The band said: “Our latest album The Human Contradiction has taken us on a great ride, performing hundreds of stages around the globe for all of you.

“We barely managed to catch our breaths from our most recent tours, yet we’ve already got some new music that we simply can’t wait to share.”

Lunar Prelude is available for pre-order from Napalm Record’s webstore.

The Dutch outfit will head out on a North American tour with Nightwish next week.

Delain Lunar Prelude tracklist

Suckerpunch Turn The Lights Out Don’t Let Go Lullaby (Live 2015) Stardust (Live 2015) Here Come The Vultures (Live 2015) Army Of Dolls (Live 2015) Suckerpunch Orchestra

Feb 19: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Feb 20: Hartford The Webster, CT

Feb 21: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Feb 22: London Music Hall, ON

Feb 24: Munhall Carnegie Of Homestead Music Hall, PA

Feb 25: Columbus Express Live, OH

Feb 26: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Feb 29: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Mar 01: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Mar 02: Saskatoon O’Brians Events Centre, SK

Mar 03: Edmonton Winspear Centre, AB

Mar 05: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Mar 06: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Mar 07: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Mar 08: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Mar 10: Reno Knitting Factory Concert House, NV

Mar 12: Anaheim City National Grove Of Anaheim, CA

Mar 13: Tucson The Rialto Theatre, AZ

Mar 15: Colorado Springs City Auditorium, CO

Mar 16: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Mar 19: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX

Mar 21: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Mar 23: Tampa The Ritz Ybor, FL

Mar 25: Louisville Diamond Pub Concert Hall, KY

Mar 26: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Apr 07: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands

Apr 23: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Jun 03: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Jun 10: Derby Download, UK

Jun 17: Clisson Rue Du Champ Louet, France

Jul 08: Geiselwind Eventzentrum, Germany

Oct 01: Bergen Op Zoom Poppodium Gebouw-T, Netherlands