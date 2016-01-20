Delain release Suckerpunch stream

Delain have made their track Suckerpunch available to stream.

It’s the opening song on the band’s upcoming EP Lunar Prelude, released on February 19 via Napalm Records.

The EP features two new tracks – including Suckerpunch – as well as four live cuts, an alternative take on Don’t Look Back and an orchestral version of Suckerpunch.

Delain say: “Today, we release the first track off Lunar Prelude – an upbeat fight song about facing your demons and taking them on. Don’t let them weigh you down. We hope you will enjoy Suckerpunch.”

Delain’s latest album was 2014’s The Human Contradiction.