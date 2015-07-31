Deftones won’t debut latest tracks on tour

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno insists they won’t play any of their new tracks on their current co-headline tour with Incubus.

Work on their as-yet-untitled eighth album is nearing completion – but the singer would rather fans heard the record first before playing the songs live.

Moreno tells The Pulse Of Radio: “We talked about it. But by the time people hear the real recorded version, a live version recorded on someone’s phone will be people’s first idea of what our new record sounds like.

“It’s hard because we’re sitting on all this material that we’re really excited about and really want to play.”

The follow-up to 2012’s Koi No Yokan is in the final stages of mixing and is expected on September 25 – but keyboardist and DJ Frank Delgado admits they can’t decide on a title.

He tells Diffuser: “That’s our next thing to tackle.”

Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell guests on the record, with Moreno saying his contribution brought a tear to his eye. Following their current run of shows, they’ll return to the UK for a one-off gig at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley on November 21 with Architects supporting.

Deftones: Be Quiet & Thrive