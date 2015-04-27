Deftones for London show

Deftones have confirmed a one-off show at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley, on November 21.

The band are currently working on their eighth album, which should be on sale several weeks before the gig.

Frontman Chino Moreno recently reported: “It’s a little more of a heady record. We’ve gone into the songs and really dissected them. It feels like we’ve taken a step from our last record. But it’s definitely a Deftones record – it has all the elements that make us who we are.”

The untitled release follows 2012’s Koi No Yokan. Tickets for the London show go on sale at 9am on May 1 via Live Nation.