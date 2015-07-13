Architects to support Deftones at Wembley

Architects have been confirmed as support for Deftones’ November show in London.

The SSE Wembley Arena gig on November 21 is the Deftones’ only UK appearance on their 2015 world tour.

They’e expected to release their eighth album in the run-up to show. Frontman Chino Moreno recently said: “It feels like we’ve taken a step from our last record. But it’s definitely a Deftones record – it has all the elements that make us who we are.”

Architects last month released live footage from their European tour. The promo featured their tracks Broken Cross and The Devil Is Near.

Jul 22: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park First Midwest Bank Amphitheater, IL

Jul 25: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center Parking Lots, OH

Jul 26: Indianapolis Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, IN

Jul 28: Columbus LC Pavilion, OH

Jul 29: Toronto Edgefest Summer OCncert Series, ON

Jul 31: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Aug 01: Gilford Meadowbrook Musical Arts Center, NH

Aug 02: Darien Lake Performing Arts Centre, NY

Aug 04: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 05: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 07: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 08: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

Aug 09: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 12: Aaron’s Amphitheatre At Lakewood, GA

Aug 13: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 14: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 16: New Orleans Bold Sphere Music At Champions Square, LA

Aug 17: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Aug 19: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 21: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Aug 23: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Aug 24: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 26: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 28: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Aug 29: Irvine Verizon Wireless Amphithater, CA

Aug 30: San Diego Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 24: Rio De Janeiro Rock In Rio, BRazil

Sep 25: Sau Paulo Anhembi Arena, BRazil

Sep 27: Santiago Gets Louder, Chile

Oct 25: Sacramento Monster Energy Aftershock Festival, CA

Nov 01: Tempe Beach Park, AZ

Nov 14: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Nov 15: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Nov 16: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Nov 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 19: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Nov 21: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK