Deftones and Karnivool to tour Australia

Deftones will tour Australia with Karnivool and Voyager this November.

Scoring their first Australian no.1 with their latest album Gore, Deftones will play five shows across the country with the two Perth bands scheduled for support.

Karnivool say: “Some things are too good to say no to. Karnivool and Deftones? Get faaaaarked.

“Stoked to announce we are heading out on the road supporting The Deftones in Australia in November. This is the first time we have supported a band in Oz for more than a decade (G’day Cog!) but off we go. Cant wait.”

Deftones were set to appear at the now defunct Soundwave Festival in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in January this year. The event was pulled due to poor sales.

In the meantime, they have a run of shows in the US and Europe lined up, including an appearance at Download in June.

May 18: New Orleans Orpheum Theater, LA

May 20: Kansas Uptown Theatre, MO

May 21: Maryland Heights Pointfest, MO

May 22: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 24: Sioux Falls District, SD

May 25: Wichita Cotillion, KS

May 26: Oklahoma Criterion Theater, OK

May 28: El Paso Neon Desert Festival

Jun 03: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Jun 04: Mendig Rock AM Ring, Germany

Jun 05: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07: Milan Trezzo Sull’Adda Live Club, Italy

Jun 10: Paris Download, France

Jun 11: Donington Download, UK

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 14: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Jun 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jun 17: Aarhus NorthSide Festival, Denmark

Jun 18: Reykjavik Secret Solstice, Iceland

Jul 31: Buffalo Wedg Edgefest, NY

Aug 02: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

Aug 03: Baltimore Pier Six Concert Pavilion, MD

Aug 05: Brooklyn Coney Island Amphitheater, NY

Aug 06: Philadelphia Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing, PA

Aug 07: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 09: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Aug 10: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ

Aug 12: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Aug 16: St Paul Myth, MN

Aug 17: Clive Seven Flags Event Center, IA

Aug 18: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Aug 20: Magna Saltair Resort Main Pavilion, UT

Aug 23: Fresno Woodward Park, CA

Aug 24: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 25-26: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 27: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR

Aug 30: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Aug 31: Mesa Mesa Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 24: Grand Prairie Texas Mutiny, TX

Sep 25: Houston Open Air, TX

Oct 15: Mexico City Knotfest, MX

Nov 08: Perth Metro City, Australia

Nov 10: Adelaide Thebarton Theatre, Australia

Nov 11: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia

Nov 12: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Nov 13: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

