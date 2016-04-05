Deftones release Hearts/Wires stream

Deftones have streamed Hearts/Wires – the track that guitarist Stephen Carpenter didn’t want to play when he first heard it.

He revealed in February that he had negative feelings as they recorded eighth album Gore, which is released on April 8. His words led to speculation that he was thinking about leaving the band, which he later shot down. Last week bassist Sergio Vega described the apparent disagreement as “bullshit.”

Carpenter recently said: “In the beginning I wasn’t too inspired by what was going on. The emotions tied to that statement was really all around one song called Hearts/Wires.

“Once I got over my BS about it and dug into it, I found a place where I like it and have fun. It ended up one I liked the most.”

Deftones are currently touring North America before returning to Europe in June. They play London’s SSE Arena Wembley on June 3 and at this year’s Download festival at Donington on June 11.