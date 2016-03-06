Deftones' Stephen Carpenter was 'odd man out' in studio

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno has described guitarist Stephen Carpenter as the “odd man out” while the band recorded eighth album Gore.

Carpenter last week admitted he initially didn’t want to work on the record, saying: “All the songs were all a challenge for me to get into.” He added: “I would never leave the band, but the band starting to leave me, I can’t control.”

But Moreno has spoken up for his colleague, telling WDHA 105.5: “It was pretty apparent that he was sort of odd man out, in a way.

“The main thing is he put himself there – he was there every day, very present in the studio. It took him a while to get invested in what we were doing. It wasn’t our intention to exclude him.”

He adds: “He’s one of my favourite parts of this band, and what he brings to the plate is very important. But sometimes people are in different headspaces, and it’s as simple as that.”

Moreno emphasises that, while Carpenter’s words might have suggested a lack of contribution, the truth is “he was very much involved – it just took him a while to get there.”

Gore is released on April 8. Deftones have begun a North American and European tour, which includes a set at this year’s Download festival at Donington in June.

