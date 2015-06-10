Deftones’ Moreno in Team Sleep return

Team Sleep will release their first album in 10 years this summer, it’s been confirmed.

The band co-founded by Deftones frontman Chino Moreno released their self-titled debut in 2005 and will return with Woodstock Session Vol. 4 on July 10.

It was recorded at Applehead Studios, Woodstock, New York in October last year, where Moreno, Todd Wilkinson, CrookOne, Gil Sharone, Rick Verrett and Chuck X invited a small audience to join them for the recording sessions.

The album features reworkings of their material along with new versions of tracks that were previously only available as demos. It was helped along by a PledgeMusic campaign which still has a month to run.

They’ve also released a new version of the track Blvd. Nights via Rolling Stone.

Wilkinson says: “Most of the stuff we’ve been making has been centred around drum machines and melodies, but Blvd. Nights is a real rock song. Gil and Chuck are a great rhythm section and it feels good to be super loud sometimes.”

Team Sleep also plan on releasing a series of studio EPs and are expected to announce a run of live shows in the near future.

Deftones’ eighth album is expected on September 25 and features a guest appearance by Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell. They’ll play a one-off show at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley on November 21.