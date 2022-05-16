Deftones have announced their most intimate UK show in years

Deftones have announced their most intimate UK show in recent memory. The Californian alt-metal heavyweights will play the 2,300-capacity Forum in Kentish Town, London, on Monday June 13, mere days after they hit up the main stage of this year's Download Festival. The two gigs will mark the band 's first UK shows in four years, and their first since the release of 2020's critically acclaimed Ohms, which was awarded album of the year in Metal Hammer's Critics Poll that year.

Last year, Deftones parted ways with bassist Sergio Vega, who had been playing with the band since 2009. In an Instagram video posted on March 9 this year, Sergio explained that the split came due to issues with his contract with the band. "I started to question my place in the band, and the future that I wanted for my career," he noted. 'I said...'I can't go back to my old contract.' Our respective management had a conversation to discuss a new contract, and they offered me the same deal. At that point, at was clear there was no opportunity for growth for me. So I declined the offer.”

The issue couldn't be resolved and Sergio was ultimately replaced by Fred Sablan, who has previously played with the likes of Chelsea Wolfe and Peter Hook And The Light, and played his first show with Deftones on April 14 in Portland, Oregon.

Tickets for Deftones' show at the London Forum go on general sale this Friday, May 20 at 9am UK time.