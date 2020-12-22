Metal Hammer writers’ top metal albums of 2020

Twelve months, almost 600 album reviews and several sets of busted eardrums – 2020 hasn’t been all bad. When future music historians look back on this year, they’ll agree that metal triumphed over some serious real world fuckery. While you-know-what did its best to scupper everything, the scene’s finest rose above it to release albums that didn’t just define a crazy 12 months - they actually helped us get through it. Big guns such as Lamb Of God, Trivium and Ozzy all unleashed stellar albums, but more importantly 2020 proved that metal was more vibrant than it has ever been, from Code Orange’s visionary next-generation industrial hardcore and Imperial Triumphant’s crazed jazz-metal extremity to Oceans Of Slumber’s epic prog-metal. And that’s just scratching the surface. This year, as every year, we asked Metal Hammer staff and scribes to list their very favourite metal albums of the year for the ultimate list (you can read it in the current issue of Metal Hammer magazine, out now). You already know that Deftones’ Ohms came out on top, but how many of us actually voted for them? Well, we can tell you. Here are our writers’ final top 20s...

Merlin Alderslade

Editor

1. Code Orange Underneath

2. Trivium What The Dead Men Say

3. Kvelertak Splid

4. Backxwash God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It

5. Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber

6. Svalbard When I Die Will I Get Better?

7. Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

8. A.A. Williams Forever Blue

9. Imperial Triumphant Alphaville

10. Sharptooth Transitional Forms

11. Gaerea Limbo

12. Bleed From Within Fracture

13. Ohhms Close

14. Irist Order Of The Mind

15. Uada Djinn

16. Testament Titans Of Creation

17. Leeched To Dull The Blades Of Your Abuse

18. Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything

19. Dan Terminus Last Call For All Passengers

20. Bury Tomorrow Cannibal

Eleanor Goodman

Deputy Editor

1 Deftones Ohms

2. Code Orange Underneath

3. Katatonia City Burials

4. The Ocean Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic

5. Trivium What The Dead Men Say

6. Myrkur Folksange

7. Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber

8. Sordid Pink Sordid Pink

9. Nine Inch Nails Ghosts V: Together

10. Killer Be Killed Reluctant Hero

11. A.A. Williams Forever Blue

12. Greg Puciato Child Soldier: Creator Of God

13. Jonathan Hultén Chants From Another Place

14. Irist Order Of The Mind

15. Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything

16. Bury Tomorrow Cannibal

17. Bleed From Within Fracture

18. Backxwash God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It

19. Imperial Triumphant Alphaville

20. Ghostemane Anti-Icon

Jonathan Selzer

Reviews Editor

1 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

2. Imperial Triumphant Alphaville

3. Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

4. Nibiru Panspermia

5. Winterfylleth The Reckoning Dawn

6. Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber

7. A.A. Williams Forever Blue

8. Molassess Through The Hollow

9. Triptykon With The Metropole Orkest Requiem (Live at Roadburn 20.19)

10. Enslaved Utgard

11. Jonathan Hultén Chants From Another Place

12. Sólstafir Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love

13. Dark Buddha Rising Mathreyata

14. Secrets Of The Moon Black House

15. Paradise Lost Obsidian

16. My Dying Bride The Ghost Of Orion

17. Marilyn Manson We Are Chaos

18. Cryptic Shift Visitations From Enceladus

19. Katatonia City Burials

20. Pallbearer Forgotten Days

Louise Brock

Art Director

1. Trivium What The Dead Men Say

2. Ozzy Osbourne Ordinary Man

3. Deftones Ohms

4. Bury Tomorrow Cannibal

5. Kvelertak Splid

6. Touché Amoré Lament

7. A.A. Williams Forever Blue

8. Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything

9. Bush The Kingdom

10. Killer Be Killed Reluctant Hero

11. Greg Puciato Child Soldier: Creator Of God

12. Blues Pills Holy Moly!

13. Lucifer Lucifer III

14. Sólstafir Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love

15. Lamb Of God Lamb Of God

16. Jonathan Hultén Chants From Another Place

17. All Them Witches Nothing As The Ideal

18. Myrkur Folkesange

19. Secrets Of The Moon Black House

20. Mr. Bungle The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo

Vanessa Thorpe

Production Editor

1 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber

2. Sólstafir Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love

3. Deftones Ohms

4. Aleah Aleah

5. Killer Be Killed Reluctant Hero

6. Witchcraft Black Metal

7. Molassess Through The Hollow

8. A.A. Williams Forever Blue

9. Ohhms Close

10. Blues Pills Holy Moly!

11. Lucifer Lucifer III

12. Enslaved Utgard

13. Horisont Sudden Death

14. Kvelertak Splid

15. Trivium What The Dead Men Say

16. Testament Titans Of Creation

17. Paradise Lost Obsidian

18. Myrkur Folkesange

19. Ulver Flowers Of Evil

20. Lamb Of God Lamb Of God

Dave Everley

Online Editor

1 Imperial Triumphant Alphaville

2. Sólstafir Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love

3. Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?

4. Jonathan Hultén Chants From Another Place

5. Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou May Our Chambers Be Full

6. Crippled Black Phoenix Ellengæst

7. A.A. Williams Forever Blue

8. Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber

9. Corey Taylor CMFT

10. All Them Witches Nothing As The Ideal

11. Enslaved Utgard

12. Ulver Flowers Of Evil

13. In This Moment Mother

14. Pallbearer Forgotten Days

15. Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

16. Paradise Lost Obsidian

17. Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

18. Code Orange Underneath

19. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Viscerals

20. Witchcraft Black Metal

Dom Lawson

Writer

1 Crippled Black Phoenix Ellengaest

2 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

3 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber

4 My Dying Bride The Ghost Of Orion

5 Benediction Scriptures

6 Vader Solitude In Madness

7 Ingested Where Only Gods May Tread

8 Cryptic Shift Visitations From Enceladus

9 Katatonia City Burials

10 Enslaved Utgard

11 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

12 Winterfylleth The Reckoning Dawn

13 Triptykon Requiem

14 Sepultura Quadra

15 Cirith Ungol Forever Black

16 Shrapnel Palace For The Insane

17 Testament Titans Of Creation

18 Paradise Lost Obsidian

19 Seven Spires Emerald Seas

20 Huntsmen Mandala Of Fear

Olivier Badin

Writer

1 Lowrider Refractions

2 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

3 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

4 Skeletal Remains The Entombment Of Chaos

5 Defeated Sanity The Sanguinary Impetus

6 Paysage D'Hiver Im Wald

7 Sweven The Eternal Resonance

8 Lik Misanthropic Breed

9 Eternal Champion Ravening Iron

10 The Funeral Orchestra Negative Evocation Rites

11 Regarde Les Hommes Tomber Ascension

12 Havok V

13 Venomous Skeleton Drowning In Circles

14 Vader Solitude In Madness

15 Heathen Empire Of The Blind

16 Cirith Ungol Forever Black

17 Vampire Rex

18 Evildead United States Of Anarchy

19 Caustic Wound Death Posture

20 Wizar'd Subterranean Exile

Dean Brown

Writer

1 Imperial Triumphant Alphaville

2 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

3 Sweven The Eternal Resonance

4 Spirit Adrift Enlightened In Eternity

5 Uada Djinn

6 Ulcerate Stare Into Death And Be Still

7 Enslaved Utgard

8 Intronaut Fluid Existential Inversions

9 Cryptic Shift Visitations From Enceladus

10 Code Orange Underneath

11 Irist Order Of The Mind

12 Vampire Rex

13 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeat

14 Paradise Lost Obsidian

15 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber

16 Megaton Sword Blood Hails Steel - Steel Hails Fire

17 Hellripper The Affairs Of The Poisons

18 Eternal Champion Ravening Iron

19 Winterfylleth The Reckoning Dawn

20 Abysmal Dawn Phylogenesis

Cheryl Carter

Writer

1 Lamp Of Murmuur Heir Of Ecliptical Romanticism

2 Paysage D'Hiver Im Wald

3 Old Nick The Night Of The Ambush…

4 Atramentus Stygian

5 Akhlys Melinoë

6 Esoctrilihum Eternity Of Shaog

7 Ulcerate Stare Into Death And Be Still

8 Mesarthim The Degenerate Era

9 Bohren & Der Club Of Gore Patchouli Blue

10 Pallbearer Forgotten Days

11 Fluisteraars Bloem

12 Havukruunu Uinuos Syömein Sota

13 Aara En Ergô Einai

14 Ulver Flowers Of Evil

15 Deftones Ohms

16 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

17 Silver Knife Unyielding/unseeing

18 Vile Creature Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!

19 Katatonia City Burials

20 Anaal Nathrakh Endarkenment

Chris Chantler

Writer

1 Elixir Voyage Of The Eagle

2 Cirith Ungol Forever Black

3 Wytch Hazel III: Pentecost

4 Bell Witch And Aerial Ruin Stygian Bough: Volume 1

5 Katatonia City Burials

6 My Dying Bride The Ghost Of Orion

7 Carach Angren Franckensteina Strataemontanus

8 Armored Saint Punching The Sky

9 Crippled Black Phoenix Ellengaest

10 Grave Digger Fields Of Blood

11 Enslaved Utgard

12 Atavist III: Absolution

13 Horisont Sudden Death

14 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

15 Paradise Lost Obsidian

16 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

17 Sorcerer Lamenting Of The Innocent

18 Vulcano Eye In Hell

19 Winterfylleth The Reckoning Dawn

\20 Myrkur Folkesange

Alec Chillingworth

Writer

1 Hellripper The Affair Of The Poisons

2 Anaal Nathrakh Endarkenment

3 Creeper Sex, Death & The Infinite Void

4 Afsky Ofte jeg drømmer mig død

5 Trivium What The Dead Men Say

6 Napalm Death Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism

7 Hell, Hank Von Dead

8 Lik Misanthropic Breed

9 The Good The Bad And The Zugly Algorithm & Blues

10 Midnight Rebirth By Blasphemy

11 Daufødt 1000 Island

12 Marilyn Manson We Are Chaos

13 Nibiru Panspermia

14 Ulver Flowers Of Evil

15 Puscifer Existential Reckoning

16 Next Life Guru Meditation

17 Code Orange Underneath

18 Dogs, The Crossmaker

19 Barren Womb Lizard Lounge

20 Maggot Heart Mercy Machine

Ali Cooper

Writer

1 Marilyn Manson We Are Chaos

2 Ozzy Osbourne Ordinary Man

3 Asking Alexandria Like A House On Fire

4 Bush The Kingdom

5 Novelists FR C'est La Vie

6 The Amity Affliction Everyone Loves You...

7 Devildriver Dealing With Demons I

8 Bury Tomorrow Cannibal

9 Polaris The Death Of Me

10 Touché Amoré Lament

11 Kill The Lights The Sinner

12 Lamb Of God Lamb Of God

13 Make Them Suffer How To Survive A Funeral

14 Sevendust Blood & Stone

15 In This Moment Mother

16 Tallah Matriphagy

17 Emmure Hindsight

18 Avatar Hunter Gatherer

19 Coldbones The Cataclysm

20 Imonolith State Of Being

Joe Daly

Writer

1 ...And Oceans Cosmic World Mother

2 Winterfylleth The Reckoning Dawn

3 Lamb Of God Lamb Of God

4 Wayfarer A Romance With Violence

5 Vredehammer Viperous

6 Jonathan Hultén Chants From Another Place

7 Uada Djinn

8 God Dethroned Illuminati

9 Dark Tranquillity Moment

10 A.A. Williams Forever Blue

11 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

12 Kvaen The Funeral Pyre

13 Gaerea Limbo

14 Chrome Waves Where We Live

15 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?

16 Kvelertak Splid

17 Sodom Genesis XIX

18 Kaoteon Kaoteon

19 Necrophobic Dawn Of The Damned

20 Midnight Rebirth By Blasphemy

Remfry Dedman

Writer

1 Code Orange Underneath

2 A.A. Williams Forever Blue

3 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything

4 Palm Reader Sleepless

5 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

6 Deftones Ohms

7 Phoxjaw Royal Swan

8 Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou May Our Chambers Be Full

9 Elephant Tree Habits

10 Greg Puciato Child Soldier: Creator Of God

11 Hirsch Effekt, The Kollaps

12 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

13 Haggard Cat Common Sense Holiday

14 Dool Summerland

15 The Ditch And The Delta The Ditch And The Delta

16 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?

17 Sharptooth Transitional Forms

18 Paradise Lost Obsidian

19 The Ocean Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic

20 Narrow Head 12th House Rock

Alex Deller

Writer

1 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

2 Imperial Triumphant Alphaville

3 Cryptic Shift Visitations From Enceladus

4 All Hits Men And Their Work

5 Uniform Shame

6 Cirith Ungol Forever Black

7 Pyrrhon Abscess Time

8 Geld Beyond The Floor

9 Arbouretum Let It All In

10 Goden Beyond Darkness

11 Truth Cult On Fire

12 Black Curse Endless Wound

13 Bedsore Hypnagogic Hallucinations

14 Valkyrie Fear

15 Ulcerate Stare Into Death And Be Still

16 Hey Colossus Dances/Curses

17 Faceless Burial Speciation

18 Skeletal Remains The Entombment Of Chaos

19 Hum Inlet

20 Rat Cage Screams From The Cage

Malcolm Dome

Writer

1 Testament Titans Of Creation

2 Enslaved Utgard

3 Blues Pills Holy Moly!

4 John Petrucci Terminal Velocity

5 Me & That Man New Man, New Songs, Same Shit Volume

6 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber

7 Paradise Lost Obsidian

8 Armored Saint Punching The Sky

9 Raven Metal City

10 Obsidian Kingdom Meat Machine

11 Sevendust Blood & Stone

12 Lamb Of God Lamb Of God

13 Ulver Flowers Of Evil

14 Seether Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum

15 Sons Of Apollo MMXX

16 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

17 Amaranthe Manifest

18 Anvil Legal At Last

19 Annihilator Ballistic Sadistic

20 British Lion The Burning

Paris Fawcett

Writer

1 Code Orange Underneath

2 Touché Amoré Lament

3 Phoxjaw Royal Swan

4 Narrow Head 12th House Rock

5 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

6 Paradise Lost Obsidian

7 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything

8 Deftones Ohms

9 Trivium What The Dead Men Say

10 A.A. Williams Forever Blue

11 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

12 Palm Reader Sleepless

13 Sharptooth Transitional Forms

14 Video Nasties Dominion

15 Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou May Our Chambers Be Full

16 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?

17 Backxwash God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It

18 End Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face

19 The Acacia Strain Slow Delay

20 Midnight Rebirth By Blasphemy

Connie Gordon

Writer

1 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

2 Wombripper Macabre Melodies

3 Convulsif Extinct

4 Lik Misanthropic Breed

5 Anaal Nathrakh Endarkenment

6 Atomic Bitchwax Scorpio

7 Sepultura Quadra

8 Onslaught Generation Antichrist

9 Dropdead Dropdead

10 Envy The Fallen Crimson

11 Pyogenesis A Silent Soul Screams Loud

12 Pulchra Morte Ex Rosa Ceremonia

13 Horseneck Fever Dream

14 Lantern Dimensions

15 Forgotten Tomb Nihilistic Estrangement

16 Barishi Old Smoke

17 Panzerfaust The Suns Of Perdition – Chapter II: Render Unto Eden

18 Spirit Adrift Enlightened In Eternity

19 Johansson & Speckmann The Germs Of Circumstance

20 Imperial Triumphant Alphaville

Spencer Grady

Writer

1 Bohren & Der Club Of Gore Patchouli Blue

2 Ulver Flowers Of Evil

3 Midnight Rebirth By Blasphemy

4 Göden Beyond Darkness

5 Atramentus Stygian

6 Havukruunu Uinuos Syömein Sota

7 Afsky Ofte Jeg Drømmer Mig Død

8 Odraza Rzeczom

9 Hellripper The Affair Of The Poisons

10 Titan To Tachyons Cactides

11 Imperial Triumphant Alphaville

12 Behold The Arctopus Hapeleptic Overtrove

13 Black Curse Endless Wound

14 Ottone Pesante DoomooD

15 Faidra Six Voices Inside

16 Mr. Bungle The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo

17 Paysage D'Hiver Im Wald

18 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

19 Primitive Man Immersion

20 Pyrrhon Abscess Time

Stephen Hill

Writer

1 Code Orange Underneath

2 Jaye Jayle Prisyn

3 Napalm Death Throes In The Jaws Of Defeatism

4 Deftones Ohms

5 Backxwash God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of This

6 Greg Puciato Child Soldier: Creator Of God

7 End Splinters From An Ever Changing Face

8 Elephant Tree Habits

9 Ulver Flowers Of Evil

10 Ohhms Close

11 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

12 Trivium What The Dead Men Say

13 Mr. Bungle The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny

14 Fawn Limbs Sleeper Vessels

15 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything

16 Irist Order Of The Mind

17 Haggard Cat Common Sense Holiday

18 Sharptooth Transistional Forms

19 Phoxjaw Royal Swan

20 The Weapon A Repugnant Turn Of Events

Rich Hobson

Writer

1 Trivium What The Dead Men Say

2 Pallbearer Forgotten Days

3 Kaoteon Kaoteon

4 Sepultura Quadra

5 Burgerkill Killchestra

6 Ozzy Osbourne Ordinary Man

7 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber

8 Paradise Lost Obsidian

9 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

10 A.A. Williams Forever Blue

11 Lamb Of God Lamb Of God

12 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?

13 Raging Speedhorn Hard To Kill

14 Deftones Ohms

15 Anaal Nathrakh Endarkenment

16 Backxwash God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It

17 God Damn God Damn

18 My Dying Bride The Ghost Of Orion

19 Dark Tranquillity Moment

20 Irist Order Of The Mind

Elliot Leaver

Writer

1 Code Orange Underneath

2 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?

3 Imperial Triumphant Alphaville

4 Midnight Rebirth By Blasphemy

5 Trivium What The Dead Men Say

6 End Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face

7 Deftones Ohms

8 Jonathan Hultén Chants From Another Place

9 Cytotoxin Nuklearth

10 Those Damn Crows Point Of No Return

11 The Night Flight Orchestra Aeromantic

12 Bleed From Within Fracture

13 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

14 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber

15 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything

16 Lamb Of God Lamb Of God

17 Leeched To Dull The Blacked Of Your Abuse

18 The Black Dahlia Murder Verminous

19 Intronaut Fluid Esistential Inversions

20 Unleash The Archers Abyss

Dannii Leivers

Writer

1 Deftones Ohms

2 Make Them Suffer How To Survive A Funeral

3 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?

4 Code Orange Underneath

5 Paradise Lost Obsidian

6 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything

7 Orbit Culture Nija

8 Bury Tomorrow Cannibal

9 Bleed From Within Fracture

10 A.A. Williams Forever Blue

11 Alpha Wolf A Quiet Place To Die

12 Irist Order Of The Mind

13 Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou May Our Chambers Be Full

14 Sharptooth Transitional Forms

15 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber

16 156/Silence Irrational Pull

17 Kvelertak Splid

18 Elephant Tree Habits

19 Year Of The Knife Internal Incarceration

20 Sylosis Cycle Of Suffering

Dave Ling

Writer

1 H.E.A.T H.E.A.T II

2 Sons Of Apollo MMXX

3 Armored Saint Punching The Sky

4 Testament Titans Of Creation

5 The Night Flight Orchestra Aeromantic

6 Nightwish Human. :II: Nature.

7 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

8 Raven Metal City

9 Sepultura Quadra

10 Biff Byford School Of Hard Knocks

11 Paradise Lost Obsidian

12 Ayreon Transitus

13 Enslaved Utgard

14 Fates Warning Long Day Goodnight

15 British Lion The Burning

16 Anvil Legal At Last

17 Black Stone Cherry The Human Condition

18 Blues Pills Holy Moly!

19 Those Damn Crows Point Of No Return

20 Mike LePond’s Silent Assassins Whore Of Babylon

Sophie Maughan

Writer

1 Alpha Wolf A Quiet Place To Die

2 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?

3 The Black Dahlia Murder Verminous

4 Beneath The Massacre Fearmonger

5 Tallah Matriphagy

6 Make Them Suffer How To Survive A Funeral

7 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything

8 Deftones Ohms

9 Ingested Where Only Gods May Tread

10 Viscera Obsidian

11 Cabal Drag Me Down

12 Aversions Crown Hell Will Come For Us All

13 Misery Signals Ultraviolet

14 The Acacia Strain Slow Delay

15 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

16 Cytotoxin Nuklearth

17 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber

18 Anaal Nathrakh Endarkenment

19 Bleed From Within Fracture

20 Gaerea Limbo

Edwin McFee

Writer

1 Slomosa Slomosa

2 Pigs x 7 Viscerals

3 Hell, Hank Von Dead

4 Code Orange Underneath

5 A.A. Williams Forever Blue

6 Naglfar Cerecloth

7 Kvelertak Splid

8 Mondo Generator Fuck It

9 All Them Witches Nothing As The Ideal

10 Marilyn Manson We Are Chaos

11 Me & That Man New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1

12 Draconian Under A Godless Veil

13 Deftones Ohms

14 Burial Satanic Upheaval

15 Infernal Sea, The Negotium Crucis

16 British Lion The Burning

17 Goats Of Doom Tie On Hanen Omilleen

18 Across The Swarm Projections

19 Testament Titans Of Creation

20 Ozzy Osbourne Ordinary Man

Matt Mills

Writer

1 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?

2 Pallbearer Forgotten Days

3 Mercury Circle Dawn Of Vitriol, The

4 Enslaved Utgard

5 Ulcerate Stare Into Death And Be Still

6 Shiner Schadenfreude

7 Caligula's Horse Rise Radiant

8 Coldbones Cataclysm, The

9 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything

10 A.A. Williams Forever Blue

11 The Ocean Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic/Cenozoic

12 Dark Tranquillity Moment

13 Ulver Flowers Of Evil

14 Palm Reader Sleepless

15 Pain Of Salvation Panther

16 Deftones Ohms

17 Paradise Lost Obsidian

18 Bleed From Within Fracture

19 Giver Sculpture Of Violence

20 Code Orange Underneath

Tom O’Boyle

Writer

1 Intronaut Fluid Existential Inversions

2 Deftones Ohms

3 Secrets Of The Moon Black House

4 Enslaved Utgard

5 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

6 Cryptic Shift Visitations From Enceladus

7 Paysage D'Hiver Im Wald

8 Paysage D'Hiver Bloem

9 Vile Creature Glory! Glory! Apathy Took Helm!

10 Duma Duma

11 Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou May Our Chambers Be Full

12 Pallbearer Forgotten Days

13 Umbra Vitae Shadow Of Life

14 Vredehammer Viperous

15 Havukruunu Uinuos Syömein Sota

16 Code Orange Underneath

17 Ulcerate Stare Into Death And Be Still

18 Ulver Flowers OF Evil

19 The Black Dahlia Murder Verminous

20 Dystopia Geen Weg Uit

Alice Pattillo

Writer

1 Midnight Rebirth By Blasphemy

2 Myrkur Folkesange

3 Necrophobic Dawn Of The Damned

4 Uada Djinn

5 Nyrst Orsök

6 Konvent Puritan Masochism

7 Winterfylleth The Reckoning Dawn

8 Mondo Generator Fuck It

9 Helfró Helfró

10 Video Nasties Dominon

11 Triptykon Requiem (Live At Roadburn 2019)

12 Vredehammer Viperous

13 Incantation Sect Of Vile Divitinities

14 Mörk Gryning Hinsides Vrede

15 Panzerfaust The Suns Of Perdition II

16 Blight Temple Of Wounds

17 Lucifer Lucifer III

18 Thundermother Heatwave

19 Paradise Lost Obsidian

20 Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Viscerals

Adam Rees

Writer

1 Code Orange Underneath

2 Demons & Wizards III

3 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber

4 Enslaved Utgard

5 Trivium What The Dead Men Say

6 Paradise Lost Obsidian

7 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

8 The Ocean Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic

9 Deftones Ohmms

10 Cryptic Shift Visitations From Enceladus

11 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

12 Green Carnation Leaves Of Yesteryear

13 Anaal Nathrakh Endarkenment

14 Testament Titans Of Creation

15 Sylosis Cycle Of Suffering

16 Ingested Where Only Gods May Tread

17 Katatonia City Burials

18 Blaze Of Perdition The Harrowing Of Hearts

19 End Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face

20 Long Distance Calling How Do We Want To Live?

Joseph Stannard

Writer

1 Backxwash God Has Notihing To Do With This...

2 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism

3 Briqueville Quelle

4 Duma Duma

5 Imperial Triumphant Alphaville

6 Self Hypnosis Contagion Of Despair

7 Today Is The Day No Good To Anyone

8 Triptykon Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019)

9 Armored Saint Punching The Sky

10 Dark Buddha Rising Mathreyata

11 Sepultura Quadra

12 Sons Of Otis Isolation

13 Sumac May You Be Held

14 Insidious Disease After Death

15 Hellripper The Affair Of The Poisons

16 Dunwich Tail-Tied Hearts

17 Blacklab Abyss

18 Ozzy Osbourne Ordinary Man

19 Igorrr Spirituality and Distortion

20 tētēma Necroscape

Yasmine Summan

Writer

1 Polaris The Death Of Me

2 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything

3 Alpha Wolf A Quiet Place To Die

4 In This Moment Mother

5 Code Orange Underneath

6 Currents The Way It Ends

7 The Amity Affliction Everyone Loves You…

8 Anti-Flag 20.20 Vision

9 Body Count Carnivore

10 Emmure Hindsight

11 Touché Amoré Lament

12 Make Them Suffer How To Survive A Funeral

13 GroundCulture How Well Do You Really Know Yourself?

14 Cult Of Lilith Mara

15 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?

16 Bury Tomorrow Cannibal

17 Marilyn Manson We Are Chaos

18 Testament Titans Of Creation

19 Deftones Ohms

20 Ghostemane Anti-Icon

Kez Whelan

Writer

1 Black Curse Endless Wound

2 Pyrrhon Abscess Time

3 Atramentus Stygian

4 Sightless Pit Grave Of A Dog

5 Paysage D'Hiver Im Wald

6 Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou May Our Chambers Be Full

7 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

8 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?

9 Esoctrilihum Eternity Of Shaog

10 Cryptic Shift Visitations From Enceladus

11 Gulch Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress

12 Primitive Man Immersion

13 Dystopian Future Movies Inviolate

14 Vile Creature Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!

15 Pallbearer Forgotten Days

16 Sweven The Eternal Resonance

17 Cirith Ungol Forever Black

18 Lamp Of Murmuur Heir Of Ecliptical Romanticism

19 Spectral Lore & Mare Cognitum Wanderers: Astrology Of The Nine

20 Turia Degen Van Licht

James Weaver

Writer

1 Ulcerate Stare Into Death And Be Still

2 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?

3 Karg Traktat

4 Cytotoxin Nuklearth

5 Ingested Where Only Gods May Tread

6 Abysmal Dawn Phylogenesis

7 Video Nasties Dominion

8 Spirit Adrift Enlightened In Eternity

9 Gaerea Limbo

10 Orbit Culture Nija

11 The Ghost Inside The Ghost Inside

12 Imperial Triumphant Alphaville

13 Revenge Strike.Smother.Dehumanize

14 Lamb Of God Lamb Of God

15 Enslaved Utgard

16 Code Orange Underneath

17 Unleash The Archers Abyss

18 Kvelertak Splid

19 Garganjua Toward The Sun

20 Trivium What The Dead Men Say

Holly Wright

Writer

1 Deftones Ohms

2 The Ocean Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic

3 Psychonaut Unfold The Godman

4 All Them Witches Nothing As The Ideal

5 Unleash The Archers Abyss

6 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?

7 Intronaut Fluid Existential Inversions

8 Black Crown Initiate Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape

9 Lamb Of God Lamb Of God

10 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything

11 Marilyn Manson We Are Chaos

12 Elder Omens

13 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi

14 Pallbearer Forgotten Days

15 Paradise Lost Obsidian

16 Anaal Nathrakh Endarkment

17 Obsidian Kingdom Meat Machine

18 The Night Flight Orchestra Aeromantic

19 Luna's Call Void

20 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber

Nicola Young

Writer

1 The Ghost Inside The Ghost Inside

2 Nasty Menace

3 156/Silence Irrational Pull Self-Released

4 Sharptooth Transitional Forms

5 Cope The Shock Doctrine

6 GroundCulture How Well Do You Really Know Yourself?

7 Emmure Hindsight

8 Bury Tomorrow Cannibal

9 Touché Amoré Lament

10 Bleed From Within Fracture

11 August Burns Red Guardians

12 Polaris The Death Of Me

13 The Black Dahlia Murder The Verminous

14 Code Orange Underneath

15 Fit For A King The Path

16 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything

17 Novelists FR C'est La Vie

18 Misery Signals Ultraviolet

19 Deftones Ohms

