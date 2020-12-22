Metal Hammer writers’ top metal albums of 2020

Twelve months, almost 600 album reviews and several sets of busted eardrums – 2020 hasn’t been all bad.
When future music historians look back on this year, they’ll agree that metal triumphed over some serious real world fuckery. While you-know-what did its best to scupper everything, the scene’s finest rose above it to release albums that didn’t just define a crazy 12 months - they actually helped us get through it.
Big guns such as Lamb Of God, Trivium and Ozzy all unleashed stellar albums, but more importantly 2020 proved that metal was more vibrant than it has ever been, from Code Orange’s visionary next-generation industrial hardcore and Imperial Triumphant’s crazed jazz-metal extremity to Oceans Of Slumber’s epic prog-metal. And that’s just scratching the surface.
This year, as every year, we asked Metal Hammer staff and scribes to list their very favourite metal albums of the year for the ultimate list (you can read it in the current issue of Metal Hammer magazine, out now).
You already know that Deftones’ Ohms came out on top, but how many of us actually voted for them?
Well, we can tell you. Here are our writers’ final top 20s...
Merlin Alderslade
Editor
1. Code Orange Underneath
2. Trivium What The Dead Men Say
3. Kvelertak Splid
4. Backxwash God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It
5. Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber
6. Svalbard When I Die Will I Get Better?
7. Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
8. A.A. Williams Forever Blue
9. Imperial Triumphant Alphaville
10. Sharptooth Transitional Forms
11. Gaerea Limbo
12. Bleed From Within Fracture
13. Ohhms Close
14. Irist Order Of The Mind
15. Uada Djinn
16. Testament Titans Of Creation
17. Leeched To Dull The Blades Of Your Abuse
18. Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything
19. Dan Terminus Last Call For All Passengers
20. Bury Tomorrow Cannibal
Eleanor Goodman
Deputy Editor
1 Deftones Ohms
2. Code Orange Underneath
3. Katatonia City Burials
4. The Ocean Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic
5. Trivium What The Dead Men Say
6. Myrkur Folksange
7. Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber
8. Sordid Pink Sordid Pink
9. Nine Inch Nails Ghosts V: Together
10. Killer Be Killed Reluctant Hero
11. A.A. Williams Forever Blue
12. Greg Puciato Child Soldier: Creator Of God
13. Jonathan Hultén Chants From Another Place
14. Irist Order Of The Mind
15. Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything
16. Bury Tomorrow Cannibal
17. Bleed From Within Fracture
18. Backxwash God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It
19. Imperial Triumphant Alphaville
20. Ghostemane Anti-Icon
Jonathan Selzer
Reviews Editor
1 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
2. Imperial Triumphant Alphaville
3. Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
4. Nibiru Panspermia
5. Winterfylleth The Reckoning Dawn
6. Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber
7. A.A. Williams Forever Blue
8. Molassess Through The Hollow
9. Triptykon With The Metropole Orkest Requiem (Live at Roadburn 20.19)
10. Enslaved Utgard
11. Jonathan Hultén Chants From Another Place
12. Sólstafir Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love
13. Dark Buddha Rising Mathreyata
14. Secrets Of The Moon Black House
15. Paradise Lost Obsidian
16. My Dying Bride The Ghost Of Orion
17. Marilyn Manson We Are Chaos
18. Cryptic Shift Visitations From Enceladus
19. Katatonia City Burials
20. Pallbearer Forgotten Days
Louise Brock
Art Director
1. Trivium What The Dead Men Say
2. Ozzy Osbourne Ordinary Man
3. Deftones Ohms
4. Bury Tomorrow Cannibal
5. Kvelertak Splid
6. Touché Amoré Lament
7. A.A. Williams Forever Blue
8. Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything
9. Bush The Kingdom
10. Killer Be Killed Reluctant Hero
11. Greg Puciato Child Soldier: Creator Of God
12. Blues Pills Holy Moly!
13. Lucifer Lucifer III
14. Sólstafir Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love
15. Lamb Of God Lamb Of God
16. Jonathan Hultén Chants From Another Place
17. All Them Witches Nothing As The Ideal
18. Myrkur Folkesange
19. Secrets Of The Moon Black House
20. Mr. Bungle The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo
Vanessa Thorpe
Production Editor
1 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber
2. Sólstafir Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love
3. Deftones Ohms
4. Aleah Aleah
5. Killer Be Killed Reluctant Hero
6. Witchcraft Black Metal
7. Molassess Through The Hollow
8. A.A. Williams Forever Blue
9. Ohhms Close
10. Blues Pills Holy Moly!
11. Lucifer Lucifer III
12. Enslaved Utgard
13. Horisont Sudden Death
14. Kvelertak Splid
15. Trivium What The Dead Men Say
16. Testament Titans Of Creation
17. Paradise Lost Obsidian
18. Myrkur Folkesange
19. Ulver Flowers Of Evil
20. Lamb Of God Lamb Of God
Dave Everley
Online Editor
1 Imperial Triumphant Alphaville
2. Sólstafir Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love
3. Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?
4. Jonathan Hultén Chants From Another Place
5. Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou May Our Chambers Be Full
6. Crippled Black Phoenix Ellengæst
7. A.A. Williams Forever Blue
8. Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber
9. Corey Taylor CMFT
10. All Them Witches Nothing As The Ideal
11. Enslaved Utgard
12. Ulver Flowers Of Evil
13. In This Moment Mother
14. Pallbearer Forgotten Days
15. Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
16. Paradise Lost Obsidian
17. Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
18. Code Orange Underneath
19. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Viscerals
20. Witchcraft Black Metal
Dom Lawson
Writer
1 Crippled Black Phoenix Ellengaest
2 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
3 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber
4 My Dying Bride The Ghost Of Orion
5 Benediction Scriptures
6 Vader Solitude In Madness
7 Ingested Where Only Gods May Tread
8 Cryptic Shift Visitations From Enceladus
9 Katatonia City Burials
10 Enslaved Utgard
11 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
12 Winterfylleth The Reckoning Dawn
13 Triptykon Requiem
14 Sepultura Quadra
15 Cirith Ungol Forever Black
16 Shrapnel Palace For The Insane
17 Testament Titans Of Creation
18 Paradise Lost Obsidian
19 Seven Spires Emerald Seas
20 Huntsmen Mandala Of Fear
Olivier Badin
Writer
1 Lowrider Refractions
2 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
3 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
4 Skeletal Remains The Entombment Of Chaos
5 Defeated Sanity The Sanguinary Impetus
6 Paysage D'Hiver Im Wald
7 Sweven The Eternal Resonance
8 Lik Misanthropic Breed
9 Eternal Champion Ravening Iron
10 The Funeral Orchestra Negative Evocation Rites
11 Regarde Les Hommes Tomber Ascension
12 Havok V
13 Venomous Skeleton Drowning In Circles
14 Vader Solitude In Madness
15 Heathen Empire Of The Blind
16 Cirith Ungol Forever Black
17 Vampire Rex
18 Evildead United States Of Anarchy
19 Caustic Wound Death Posture
20 Wizar'd Subterranean Exile
Dean Brown
Writer
1 Imperial Triumphant Alphaville
2 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
3 Sweven The Eternal Resonance
4 Spirit Adrift Enlightened In Eternity
5 Uada Djinn
6 Ulcerate Stare Into Death And Be Still
7 Enslaved Utgard
8 Intronaut Fluid Existential Inversions
9 Cryptic Shift Visitations From Enceladus
10 Code Orange Underneath
11 Irist Order Of The Mind
12 Vampire Rex
13 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeat
14 Paradise Lost Obsidian
15 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber
16 Megaton Sword Blood Hails Steel - Steel Hails Fire
17 Hellripper The Affairs Of The Poisons
18 Eternal Champion Ravening Iron
19 Winterfylleth The Reckoning Dawn
20 Abysmal Dawn Phylogenesis
Cheryl Carter
Writer
1 Lamp Of Murmuur Heir Of Ecliptical Romanticism
2 Paysage D'Hiver Im Wald
3 Old Nick The Night Of The Ambush…
4 Atramentus Stygian
5 Akhlys Melinoë
6 Esoctrilihum Eternity Of Shaog
7 Ulcerate Stare Into Death And Be Still
8 Mesarthim The Degenerate Era
9 Bohren & Der Club Of Gore Patchouli Blue
10 Pallbearer Forgotten Days
11 Fluisteraars Bloem
12 Havukruunu Uinuos Syömein Sota
13 Aara En Ergô Einai
14 Ulver Flowers Of Evil
15 Deftones Ohms
16 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
17 Silver Knife Unyielding/unseeing
18 Vile Creature Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!
19 Katatonia City Burials
20 Anaal Nathrakh Endarkenment
Chris Chantler
Writer
1 Elixir Voyage Of The Eagle
2 Cirith Ungol Forever Black
3 Wytch Hazel III: Pentecost
4 Bell Witch And Aerial Ruin Stygian Bough: Volume 1
5 Katatonia City Burials
6 My Dying Bride The Ghost Of Orion
7 Carach Angren Franckensteina Strataemontanus
8 Armored Saint Punching The Sky
9 Crippled Black Phoenix Ellengaest
10 Grave Digger Fields Of Blood
11 Enslaved Utgard
12 Atavist III: Absolution
13 Horisont Sudden Death
14 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
15 Paradise Lost Obsidian
16 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
17 Sorcerer Lamenting Of The Innocent
18 Vulcano Eye In Hell
19 Winterfylleth The Reckoning Dawn
\20 Myrkur Folkesange
Alec Chillingworth
Writer
1 Hellripper The Affair Of The Poisons
2 Anaal Nathrakh Endarkenment
3 Creeper Sex, Death & The Infinite Void
4 Afsky Ofte jeg drømmer mig død
5 Trivium What The Dead Men Say
6 Napalm Death Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism
7 Hell, Hank Von Dead
8 Lik Misanthropic Breed
9 The Good The Bad And The Zugly Algorithm & Blues
10 Midnight Rebirth By Blasphemy
11 Daufødt 1000 Island
12 Marilyn Manson We Are Chaos
13 Nibiru Panspermia
14 Ulver Flowers Of Evil
15 Puscifer Existential Reckoning
16 Next Life Guru Meditation
17 Code Orange Underneath
18 Dogs, The Crossmaker
19 Barren Womb Lizard Lounge
20 Maggot Heart Mercy Machine
Ali Cooper
Writer
1 Marilyn Manson We Are Chaos
2 Ozzy Osbourne Ordinary Man
3 Asking Alexandria Like A House On Fire
4 Bush The Kingdom
5 Novelists FR C'est La Vie
6 The Amity Affliction Everyone Loves You...
7 Devildriver Dealing With Demons I
8 Bury Tomorrow Cannibal
9 Polaris The Death Of Me
10 Touché Amoré Lament
11 Kill The Lights The Sinner
12 Lamb Of God Lamb Of God
13 Make Them Suffer How To Survive A Funeral
14 Sevendust Blood & Stone
15 In This Moment Mother
16 Tallah Matriphagy
17 Emmure Hindsight
18 Avatar Hunter Gatherer
19 Coldbones The Cataclysm
20 Imonolith State Of Being
Joe Daly
Writer
1 ...And Oceans Cosmic World Mother
2 Winterfylleth The Reckoning Dawn
3 Lamb Of God Lamb Of God
4 Wayfarer A Romance With Violence
5 Vredehammer Viperous
6 Jonathan Hultén Chants From Another Place
7 Uada Djinn
8 God Dethroned Illuminati
9 Dark Tranquillity Moment
10 A.A. Williams Forever Blue
11 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
12 Kvaen The Funeral Pyre
13 Gaerea Limbo
14 Chrome Waves Where We Live
15 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?
16 Kvelertak Splid
17 Sodom Genesis XIX
18 Kaoteon Kaoteon
19 Necrophobic Dawn Of The Damned
20 Midnight Rebirth By Blasphemy
Remfry Dedman
Writer
1 Code Orange Underneath
2 A.A. Williams Forever Blue
3 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything
4 Palm Reader Sleepless
5 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
6 Deftones Ohms
7 Phoxjaw Royal Swan
8 Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou May Our Chambers Be Full
9 Elephant Tree Habits
10 Greg Puciato Child Soldier: Creator Of God
11 Hirsch Effekt, The Kollaps
12 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
13 Haggard Cat Common Sense Holiday
14 Dool Summerland
15 The Ditch And The Delta The Ditch And The Delta
16 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?
17 Sharptooth Transitional Forms
18 Paradise Lost Obsidian
19 The Ocean Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic
20 Narrow Head 12th House Rock
Alex Deller
Writer
1 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
2 Imperial Triumphant Alphaville
3 Cryptic Shift Visitations From Enceladus
4 All Hits Men And Their Work
5 Uniform Shame
6 Cirith Ungol Forever Black
7 Pyrrhon Abscess Time
8 Geld Beyond The Floor
9 Arbouretum Let It All In
10 Goden Beyond Darkness
11 Truth Cult On Fire
12 Black Curse Endless Wound
13 Bedsore Hypnagogic Hallucinations
14 Valkyrie Fear
15 Ulcerate Stare Into Death And Be Still
16 Hey Colossus Dances/Curses
17 Faceless Burial Speciation
18 Skeletal Remains The Entombment Of Chaos
19 Hum Inlet
20 Rat Cage Screams From The Cage
Malcolm Dome
Writer
1 Testament Titans Of Creation
2 Enslaved Utgard
3 Blues Pills Holy Moly!
4 John Petrucci Terminal Velocity
5 Me & That Man New Man, New Songs, Same Shit Volume
6 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber
7 Paradise Lost Obsidian
8 Armored Saint Punching The Sky
9 Raven Metal City
10 Obsidian Kingdom Meat Machine
11 Sevendust Blood & Stone
12 Lamb Of God Lamb Of God
13 Ulver Flowers Of Evil
14 Seether Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum
15 Sons Of Apollo MMXX
16 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
17 Amaranthe Manifest
18 Anvil Legal At Last
19 Annihilator Ballistic Sadistic
20 British Lion The Burning
Paris Fawcett
Writer
1 Code Orange Underneath
2 Touché Amoré Lament
3 Phoxjaw Royal Swan
4 Narrow Head 12th House Rock
5 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
6 Paradise Lost Obsidian
7 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything
8 Deftones Ohms
9 Trivium What The Dead Men Say
10 A.A. Williams Forever Blue
11 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
12 Palm Reader Sleepless
13 Sharptooth Transitional Forms
14 Video Nasties Dominion
15 Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou May Our Chambers Be Full
16 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?
17 Backxwash God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It
18 End Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face
19 The Acacia Strain Slow Delay
20 Midnight Rebirth By Blasphemy
Connie Gordon
Writer
1 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
2 Wombripper Macabre Melodies
3 Convulsif Extinct
4 Lik Misanthropic Breed
5 Anaal Nathrakh Endarkenment
6 Atomic Bitchwax Scorpio
7 Sepultura Quadra
8 Onslaught Generation Antichrist
9 Dropdead Dropdead
10 Envy The Fallen Crimson
11 Pyogenesis A Silent Soul Screams Loud
12 Pulchra Morte Ex Rosa Ceremonia
13 Horseneck Fever Dream
14 Lantern Dimensions
15 Forgotten Tomb Nihilistic Estrangement
16 Barishi Old Smoke
17 Panzerfaust The Suns Of Perdition – Chapter II: Render Unto Eden
18 Spirit Adrift Enlightened In Eternity
19 Johansson & Speckmann The Germs Of Circumstance
20 Imperial Triumphant Alphaville
Spencer Grady
Writer
1 Bohren & Der Club Of Gore Patchouli Blue
2 Ulver Flowers Of Evil
3 Midnight Rebirth By Blasphemy
4 Göden Beyond Darkness
5 Atramentus Stygian
6 Havukruunu Uinuos Syömein Sota
7 Afsky Ofte Jeg Drømmer Mig Død
8 Odraza Rzeczom
9 Hellripper The Affair Of The Poisons
10 Titan To Tachyons Cactides
11 Imperial Triumphant Alphaville
12 Behold The Arctopus Hapeleptic Overtrove
13 Black Curse Endless Wound
14 Ottone Pesante DoomooD
15 Faidra Six Voices Inside
16 Mr. Bungle The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo
17 Paysage D'Hiver Im Wald
18 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
19 Primitive Man Immersion
20 Pyrrhon Abscess Time
Stephen Hill
Writer
1 Code Orange Underneath
2 Jaye Jayle Prisyn
3 Napalm Death Throes In The Jaws Of Defeatism
4 Deftones Ohms
5 Backxwash God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of This
6 Greg Puciato Child Soldier: Creator Of God
7 End Splinters From An Ever Changing Face
8 Elephant Tree Habits
9 Ulver Flowers Of Evil
10 Ohhms Close
11 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
12 Trivium What The Dead Men Say
13 Mr. Bungle The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny
14 Fawn Limbs Sleeper Vessels
15 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything
16 Irist Order Of The Mind
17 Haggard Cat Common Sense Holiday
18 Sharptooth Transistional Forms
19 Phoxjaw Royal Swan
20 The Weapon A Repugnant Turn Of Events
Rich Hobson
Writer
1 Trivium What The Dead Men Say
2 Pallbearer Forgotten Days
3 Kaoteon Kaoteon
4 Sepultura Quadra
5 Burgerkill Killchestra
6 Ozzy Osbourne Ordinary Man
7 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber
8 Paradise Lost Obsidian
9 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
10 A.A. Williams Forever Blue
11 Lamb Of God Lamb Of God
12 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?
13 Raging Speedhorn Hard To Kill
14 Deftones Ohms
15 Anaal Nathrakh Endarkenment
16 Backxwash God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It
17 God Damn God Damn
18 My Dying Bride The Ghost Of Orion
19 Dark Tranquillity Moment
20 Irist Order Of The Mind
Elliot Leaver
Writer
1 Code Orange Underneath
2 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?
3 Imperial Triumphant Alphaville
4 Midnight Rebirth By Blasphemy
5 Trivium What The Dead Men Say
6 End Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face
7 Deftones Ohms
8 Jonathan Hultén Chants From Another Place
9 Cytotoxin Nuklearth
10 Those Damn Crows Point Of No Return
11 The Night Flight Orchestra Aeromantic
12 Bleed From Within Fracture
13 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
14 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber
15 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything
16 Lamb Of God Lamb Of God
17 Leeched To Dull The Blacked Of Your Abuse
18 The Black Dahlia Murder Verminous
19 Intronaut Fluid Esistential Inversions
20 Unleash The Archers Abyss
Dannii Leivers
Writer
1 Deftones Ohms
2 Make Them Suffer How To Survive A Funeral
3 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?
4 Code Orange Underneath
5 Paradise Lost Obsidian
6 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything
7 Orbit Culture Nija
8 Bury Tomorrow Cannibal
9 Bleed From Within Fracture
10 A.A. Williams Forever Blue
11 Alpha Wolf A Quiet Place To Die
12 Irist Order Of The Mind
13 Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou May Our Chambers Be Full
14 Sharptooth Transitional Forms
15 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber
16 156/Silence Irrational Pull
17 Kvelertak Splid
18 Elephant Tree Habits
19 Year Of The Knife Internal Incarceration
20 Sylosis Cycle Of Suffering
Dave Ling
Writer
1 H.E.A.T H.E.A.T II
2 Sons Of Apollo MMXX
3 Armored Saint Punching The Sky
4 Testament Titans Of Creation
5 The Night Flight Orchestra Aeromantic
6 Nightwish Human. :II: Nature.
7 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
8 Raven Metal City
9 Sepultura Quadra
10 Biff Byford School Of Hard Knocks
11 Paradise Lost Obsidian
12 Ayreon Transitus
13 Enslaved Utgard
14 Fates Warning Long Day Goodnight
15 British Lion The Burning
16 Anvil Legal At Last
17 Black Stone Cherry The Human Condition
18 Blues Pills Holy Moly!
19 Those Damn Crows Point Of No Return
20 Mike LePond’s Silent Assassins Whore Of Babylon
Sophie Maughan
Writer
1 Alpha Wolf A Quiet Place To Die
2 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?
3 The Black Dahlia Murder Verminous
4 Beneath The Massacre Fearmonger
5 Tallah Matriphagy
6 Make Them Suffer How To Survive A Funeral
7 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything
8 Deftones Ohms
9 Ingested Where Only Gods May Tread
10 Viscera Obsidian
11 Cabal Drag Me Down
12 Aversions Crown Hell Will Come For Us All
13 Misery Signals Ultraviolet
14 The Acacia Strain Slow Delay
15 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
16 Cytotoxin Nuklearth
17 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber
18 Anaal Nathrakh Endarkenment
19 Bleed From Within Fracture
20 Gaerea Limbo
Edwin McFee
Writer
1 Slomosa Slomosa
2 Pigs x 7 Viscerals
3 Hell, Hank Von Dead
4 Code Orange Underneath
5 A.A. Williams Forever Blue
6 Naglfar Cerecloth
7 Kvelertak Splid
8 Mondo Generator Fuck It
9 All Them Witches Nothing As The Ideal
10 Marilyn Manson We Are Chaos
11 Me & That Man New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1
12 Draconian Under A Godless Veil
13 Deftones Ohms
14 Burial Satanic Upheaval
15 Infernal Sea, The Negotium Crucis
16 British Lion The Burning
17 Goats Of Doom Tie On Hanen Omilleen
18 Across The Swarm Projections
19 Testament Titans Of Creation
20 Ozzy Osbourne Ordinary Man
Matt Mills
Writer
1 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?
2 Pallbearer Forgotten Days
3 Mercury Circle Dawn Of Vitriol, The
4 Enslaved Utgard
5 Ulcerate Stare Into Death And Be Still
6 Shiner Schadenfreude
7 Caligula's Horse Rise Radiant
8 Coldbones Cataclysm, The
9 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything
10 A.A. Williams Forever Blue
11 The Ocean Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic/Cenozoic
12 Dark Tranquillity Moment
13 Ulver Flowers Of Evil
14 Palm Reader Sleepless
15 Pain Of Salvation Panther
16 Deftones Ohms
17 Paradise Lost Obsidian
18 Bleed From Within Fracture
19 Giver Sculpture Of Violence
20 Code Orange Underneath
Tom O’Boyle
Writer
1 Intronaut Fluid Existential Inversions
2 Deftones Ohms
3 Secrets Of The Moon Black House
4 Enslaved Utgard
5 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
6 Cryptic Shift Visitations From Enceladus
7 Paysage D'Hiver Im Wald
8 Paysage D'Hiver Bloem
9 Vile Creature Glory! Glory! Apathy Took Helm!
10 Duma Duma
11 Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou May Our Chambers Be Full
12 Pallbearer Forgotten Days
13 Umbra Vitae Shadow Of Life
14 Vredehammer Viperous
15 Havukruunu Uinuos Syömein Sota
16 Code Orange Underneath
17 Ulcerate Stare Into Death And Be Still
18 Ulver Flowers OF Evil
19 The Black Dahlia Murder Verminous
20 Dystopia Geen Weg Uit
Alice Pattillo
Writer
1 Midnight Rebirth By Blasphemy
2 Myrkur Folkesange
3 Necrophobic Dawn Of The Damned
4 Uada Djinn
5 Nyrst Orsök
6 Konvent Puritan Masochism
7 Winterfylleth The Reckoning Dawn
8 Mondo Generator Fuck It
9 Helfró Helfró
10 Video Nasties Dominon
11 Triptykon Requiem (Live At Roadburn 2019)
12 Vredehammer Viperous
13 Incantation Sect Of Vile Divitinities
14 Mörk Gryning Hinsides Vrede
15 Panzerfaust The Suns Of Perdition II
16 Blight Temple Of Wounds
17 Lucifer Lucifer III
18 Thundermother Heatwave
19 Paradise Lost Obsidian
20 Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Viscerals
Adam Rees
Writer
1 Code Orange Underneath
2 Demons & Wizards III
3 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber
4 Enslaved Utgard
5 Trivium What The Dead Men Say
6 Paradise Lost Obsidian
7 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
8 The Ocean Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic
9 Deftones Ohmms
10 Cryptic Shift Visitations From Enceladus
11 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
12 Green Carnation Leaves Of Yesteryear
13 Anaal Nathrakh Endarkenment
14 Testament Titans Of Creation
15 Sylosis Cycle Of Suffering
16 Ingested Where Only Gods May Tread
17 Katatonia City Burials
18 Blaze Of Perdition The Harrowing Of Hearts
19 End Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face
20 Long Distance Calling How Do We Want To Live?
Joseph Stannard
Writer
1 Backxwash God Has Notihing To Do With This...
2 Napalm Death Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
3 Briqueville Quelle
4 Duma Duma
5 Imperial Triumphant Alphaville
6 Self Hypnosis Contagion Of Despair
7 Today Is The Day No Good To Anyone
8 Triptykon Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019)
9 Armored Saint Punching The Sky
10 Dark Buddha Rising Mathreyata
11 Sepultura Quadra
12 Sons Of Otis Isolation
13 Sumac May You Be Held
14 Insidious Disease After Death
15 Hellripper The Affair Of The Poisons
16 Dunwich Tail-Tied Hearts
17 Blacklab Abyss
18 Ozzy Osbourne Ordinary Man
19 Igorrr Spirituality and Distortion
20 tētēma Necroscape
Yasmine Summan
Writer
1 Polaris The Death Of Me
2 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything
3 Alpha Wolf A Quiet Place To Die
4 In This Moment Mother
5 Code Orange Underneath
6 Currents The Way It Ends
7 The Amity Affliction Everyone Loves You…
8 Anti-Flag 20.20 Vision
9 Body Count Carnivore
10 Emmure Hindsight
11 Touché Amoré Lament
12 Make Them Suffer How To Survive A Funeral
13 GroundCulture How Well Do You Really Know Yourself?
14 Cult Of Lilith Mara
15 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?
16 Bury Tomorrow Cannibal
17 Marilyn Manson We Are Chaos
18 Testament Titans Of Creation
19 Deftones Ohms
20 Ghostemane Anti-Icon
Kez Whelan
Writer
1 Black Curse Endless Wound
2 Pyrrhon Abscess Time
3 Atramentus Stygian
4 Sightless Pit Grave Of A Dog
5 Paysage D'Hiver Im Wald
6 Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou May Our Chambers Be Full
7 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
8 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?
9 Esoctrilihum Eternity Of Shaog
10 Cryptic Shift Visitations From Enceladus
11 Gulch Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress
12 Primitive Man Immersion
13 Dystopian Future Movies Inviolate
14 Vile Creature Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!
15 Pallbearer Forgotten Days
16 Sweven The Eternal Resonance
17 Cirith Ungol Forever Black
18 Lamp Of Murmuur Heir Of Ecliptical Romanticism
19 Spectral Lore & Mare Cognitum Wanderers: Astrology Of The Nine
20 Turia Degen Van Licht
James Weaver
Writer
1 Ulcerate Stare Into Death And Be Still
2 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?
3 Karg Traktat
4 Cytotoxin Nuklearth
5 Ingested Where Only Gods May Tread
6 Abysmal Dawn Phylogenesis
7 Video Nasties Dominion
8 Spirit Adrift Enlightened In Eternity
9 Gaerea Limbo
10 Orbit Culture Nija
11 The Ghost Inside The Ghost Inside
12 Imperial Triumphant Alphaville
13 Revenge Strike.Smother.Dehumanize
14 Lamb Of God Lamb Of God
15 Enslaved Utgard
16 Code Orange Underneath
17 Unleash The Archers Abyss
18 Kvelertak Splid
19 Garganjua Toward The Sun
20 Trivium What The Dead Men Say
Holly Wright
Writer
1 Deftones Ohms
2 The Ocean Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic
3 Psychonaut Unfold The Godman
4 All Them Witches Nothing As The Ideal
5 Unleash The Archers Abyss
6 Svalbard When I Die, Will I Get Better?
7 Intronaut Fluid Existential Inversions
8 Black Crown Initiate Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape
9 Lamb Of God Lamb Of God
10 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything
11 Marilyn Manson We Are Chaos
12 Elder Omens
13 Oranssi Pazuzu Mestarin Kynsi
14 Pallbearer Forgotten Days
15 Paradise Lost Obsidian
16 Anaal Nathrakh Endarkment
17 Obsidian Kingdom Meat Machine
18 The Night Flight Orchestra Aeromantic
19 Luna's Call Void
20 Oceans Of Slumber Oceans Of Slumber
Nicola Young
Writer
1 The Ghost Inside The Ghost Inside
2 Nasty Menace
3 156/Silence Irrational Pull Self-Released
4 Sharptooth Transitional Forms
5 Cope The Shock Doctrine
6 GroundCulture How Well Do You Really Know Yourself?
7 Emmure Hindsight
8 Bury Tomorrow Cannibal
9 Touché Amoré Lament
10 Bleed From Within Fracture
11 August Burns Red Guardians
12 Polaris The Death Of Me
13 The Black Dahlia Murder The Verminous
14 Code Orange Underneath
15 Fit For A King The Path
16 Loathe I Let It In And It Took Everything
17 Novelists FR C'est La Vie
18 Misery Signals Ultraviolet
19 Deftones Ohms
To read the full rundown of the 50 Best Albums Of 2020, pick up the new issue of Metal Hammer, which is on sale now.
The new issue features our review of 2020, including new interviews with Metallica, Deftones, Trivium, Puscifer, Evanescence, Bury Tomorrow, Code Orange and many more of the bands who defined your year.
And because it’s Christmas, this issue also comes with a ton of gifts – a 2021 calendar, a brand new heavy metal activity book and a CD featuring the best songs of 2020.
The brand new issue out Metal Hammer is out now. Buy it in the shops or pick it up online and make Santa work for his mince pies.