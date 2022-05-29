Watch Deftones’ Chino Moreno and Gojira cover Sepultura’s Territory

Gojira and Deftones frontman Chino Moreno joined forces for a killer cover of Sepultura’s classic Territory at a gig in Minnesota

Deftones’ Chino Moreno and Gojira’s Joe Duplantier
Deftones singer Chino Moreno joined Gojira onstage at a gig last night (May 28) for a cover of Sepultura’s Territory.

The two bands were playing the Amory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on the final date of their current US co-headlining tour when Chino appeared during the French metaller’s set for an explosive version of the 1993 Sepultura classic.

Both bands have connections to the Brazilian metal icons. Original Sepultura singer Max Cavalera guested on the song Headup from Deftones second album, 1997’s Around The Fur

Gojira themselves acknowledge that their 2021 single Amazonia was heavily inspired by the indigenous Brazilian percussion on Sepultura’s 1996 album Roots.

“We ripped them off, but we didn't do it on purpose,” admitted frontman Joe Duplantier told Cuartel Del Metal.. “But we realized it right after. We were, like, ‘Oh, that sounds like Sepultura. Ahhh, whatever.’ It's a tribute to Sepultura – how about that? It's about Brazil. It's about the Amazon. It's tribal.

Deftones recently revealed that they would play their upcoming UK and European tour dates without guitarist Stephen Carpenter. Carpenter posted a video message on Twitter explaining his decision, revealing that touring guitarist Lance Jackman will take his place for the shows in the UK/Europe. The guitarist has previously expressed scepticism over the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine, saying: "[there's] never been one single vaccine that's ever worked ever.”

Check out Chino and Gojira’s cover of Territory below.

