Deftones will play their UK and European tour dates without Stephen Carpenter

Deftones will play their upcoming shows in the UK and Europe without guitarist Stephen Carpenter, as the guitarist has decided he doesn't want to travel outside the US.

Carpenter posted a video message on Twitter explaining his decision, revealing that touring guitarist Lance Jackman take his place for the shows in the UK/Europe.



“As much as I would love to be on the road with my brothers, playing for all of our incredible international fans, I have decided to remain playing domestically for now," says Carpenter. "With everything going on in the world, I’m just not ready to leave home and leave the country yet.

“I wish I can see each and every one of you, but for now, our good friend from Sacramento, Lance, will be fulfilling my duties. Although I’m watching from afar, I’ll be there in spirit with my Deftones family.”

Deftones recently announced their most intimate UK show in recent memory, at the 2,300-capacity Forum in Kentish Town, London, on June 13, days after they play the main stage of this year's Download Festival.



The two gigs will mark the band 's first UK shows in four years, and their first since the release of 2020's critically acclaimed Ohms, which was awarded album of the year in Metal Hammer's Critics Poll that year.