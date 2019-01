Defeater set for 2016 Euro tour

Defeater have announced a European tour for March of next year.

The Boston melodic hardcore outfit are joined by Break Even and Kids Insane for the shows, which include four UK dates.

Defeater say: “We are stoked to announce we’ll be heading back to Europe and the UK this spring with Break Even and Kids Insane.”

They released fourth album Abandoned in August.

DEFEATER EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Mar 10: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Mar 11: Trier Ex-Haus, Germany

Mar 12: Orleans Astrolabe, France

Mar 13: Brussels AB, Belgium

Mar 14: Birmingham O2 Academy 3, UK

Mar 15: Glasgow Cottiers Theatre, UK

Mar 16: Manchester Star and Garter, UK

Mar 17: London Scala, UK

Mar 18: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands

Mar 19: Gottingen einsB, Germany

Mar 20: Cologne Underground, Germany

Mar 21: Frankfurt Elfer, Germany

Mar 22: Munich Feierwerk, Germany

Mar 23: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 24: Lichtenstein JZ Riot, Germany

Mar 25: Prague OO7, Czech Republic

Mar 26: Berlin Musik Und Frieden, Germany

Mar 27: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany