Defeater stream Abandoned ahead of release

Defeater have made their upcoming fourth album available to stream in its entirety.

Abandoned is released on August 28 via Epitaph but can now be heard in the YouTube playlist below. The concept album was recorded after frontman Derek Archambault underwent hip replacement surgery, paid for by fans who contributed to a Pledgemusic campaign.

On the Pledgemusic page, he wrote: “All of this has brought me to do something many of you will know is out of character for me. I need to set aside my pride and ask for the help that so many of you have offered over the past year.

“And before going any further, I would like to thank each and every one of you that has wished me well, shaken my hand, sang along, and been more supportive than I could ever dream of.”

The Boston melodic hardcore outfit previously released a video for the track Unanswered. They’ll begin a North American tour next week, before heading to the UK and Europe for a run of dates in November.

Abandoned tracklist

01. Contrition 02. Unanswered 03. December 1943 04. Spared In Hell 05. Divination 06. Borrowed & Blue 07. Penance 08. Remorse 09. Pillar Of Salt 10. Atonement 11. Vice & Regret 12. Still & True 13. Let Me Down