Def Leppard, Soundgarden for Rockville, Fort Rock festivals

Def Leppard, Soundgarden and A Perfect Circle have been confirmed for next year’s Welcome To Rockville and Fort Rock festivals.
The two-day event runs across the weekend of April 29 and 30, with Welcome To Rockville taking place at Jacksonville’s Metropolitan Park and JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.
Soundgarden will headline the Saturday event, with Def Leppard playing the top spot on the Sunday.
More than 40 bands will play across three stages, with The Offspring, Mastodon, Chevelle, Seether, Papa Roach and Alter Bridge scheduled to appear. Read the full list for both festivals below.
Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy says: “We’re stoked to be kicking off the world’s loudest month at Fort Rock with Alter Bridge. It’s gonna be epic so don’t miss it.”
Chevelle guitarist and vocalist Pete Loeffler adds: “Without a doubt we can’t wait to throw down with our rock and metal fans at Welcome To Rockville fest.
“Ever since the beginning for us, we’ve seen how absolutely amazing and rabid you guys can get in Florida. You keep us on our toes – we’ll see you there.”
Tickets for Welcome To Rockville and Fort Rock will be available from 12noon EST on December 6 (Tuesday) from the official websites.
In addition, the lineup for Monster Energy’s Carolina Rebellion has also been announced. It’ll take place at Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord on May 5, 6 and 7.
Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville lineup
Soundgarden
Def Leppard
A Perfect Circle
The Offspring
Mastodon
Chevelle
Seether
Papa Roach
Three Days Grace
Pierce The Veil
Coheed and Cambria
Alter Bridge
The Pretty Reckless
Amon Amarth
Eagles of Death Metal
Highly Suspect
Dillinger Escape Plan
In Flames
Gojira
In This Moment
Motionless In White
All That Remains
Nothing More
Rival Sons
Beartooth
Every Time I Die
Attila, Starset
Dinosaur Pile-Up
I Prevail
Kyng
Crobot
Volumes
Sylar
Fire From the Gods
As Lions
Badflower
Goodbye June
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Cover Your Tracks
The Charm The Fury
Monster Energy Fort Rock lineup
Def Leppard
Soundgarden
A Perfect Circle
The Offspring
Mastodon
Chevelle
Seether
Papa Roach
Three Days Grace
Alter Bridge
The Pretty Reckless
Eagles of Death Metal
Highly Suspect
In Flames
In This Moment
Motionless In White
All That Remains
Nothing More
Beartooth
Starset
I Prevail
Dinosaur Pile-Up
Goodbye June
Cover Your Tracks
Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion lineup
Soundgarden
Def Leppard
Avenged Sevenfold
A Perfect Circle
Korn
The Offspring
The Cult
Volbeat
Mastodon
Papa Roach
Three Days Grace
Seether
Chevelle
Alter Bridge
Tesla
Pierce The Veil
The Pretty Reckless
Eagles Of Death Metal
Highly Suspect
Coheed And Cambria
Taking Back Sunday
Opeth
Amon Amarth
Sum 41
Skillet
Machine Gun Kelly
Gojira
In Flames
In This Moment
The Dillinger Escape Plan
Falling In Reverse
Motionless In White
Nothing More
Beartooth
Starset
Rival Sons
Every Time I Die
Fozzy
All That Remains
The Amity Affliction
I Prevail
Dinosaur Pile-Up
Kyng
Crobot
Radkey
Volumes
Dorothy
As Lions
Fire From The Gods
Goodbye June
Sylar
Wage War
Badflower
DED
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
The Charm The Fury
Royal Republic
Mother Feather
Cover Your Tracks
Citizen Zero