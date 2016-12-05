Def Leppard, Soundgarden for Rockville, Fort Rock festivals

Def Leppard, Soundgarden and A Perfect Circle have been confirmed for next year’s Welcome To Rockville and Fort Rock festivals.

The two-day event runs across the weekend of April 29 and 30, with Welcome To Rockville taking place at Jacksonville’s Metropolitan Park and JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.

Soundgarden will headline the Saturday event, with Def Leppard playing the top spot on the Sunday.

More than 40 bands will play across three stages, with The Offspring, Mastodon, Chevelle, Seether, Papa Roach and Alter Bridge scheduled to appear. Read the full list for both festivals below.

Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy says: “We’re stoked to be kicking off the world’s loudest month at Fort Rock with Alter Bridge. It’s gonna be epic so don’t miss it.”

Chevelle guitarist and vocalist Pete Loeffler adds: “Without a doubt we can’t wait to throw down with our rock and metal fans at Welcome To Rockville fest.

“Ever since the beginning for us, we’ve seen how absolutely amazing and rabid you guys can get in Florida. You keep us on our toes – we’ll see you there.”

Tickets for Welcome To Rockville and Fort Rock will be available from 12noon EST on December 6 (Tuesday) from the official websites.

In addition, the lineup for Monster Energy’s Carolina Rebellion has also been announced. It’ll take place at Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord on May 5, 6 and 7.

Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville lineup

Soundgarden

Def Leppard

A Perfect Circle

The Offspring

Mastodon

Chevelle

Seether

Papa Roach

Three Days Grace

Pierce The Veil

Coheed and Cambria

Alter Bridge

The Pretty Reckless

Amon Amarth

Eagles of Death Metal

Highly Suspect

Dillinger Escape Plan

In Flames

Gojira

In This Moment

Motionless In White

All That Remains

Nothing More

Rival Sons

Beartooth

Every Time I Die

Attila, Starset

Dinosaur Pile-Up

I Prevail

Kyng

Crobot

Volumes

Sylar

Fire From the Gods

As Lions

Badflower

Goodbye June

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Cover Your Tracks

The Charm The Fury

Monster Energy Fort Rock lineup

Def Leppard

Soundgarden

A Perfect Circle

The Offspring

Mastodon

Chevelle

Seether

Papa Roach

Three Days Grace

Alter Bridge

The Pretty Reckless

Eagles of Death Metal

Highly Suspect

In Flames

In This Moment

Motionless In White

All That Remains

Nothing More

Beartooth

Starset

I Prevail

Dinosaur Pile-Up

Goodbye June

Cover Your Tracks

Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion lineup

Soundgarden

Def Leppard

Avenged Sevenfold

A Perfect Circle

Korn

The Offspring

The Cult

Volbeat

Mastodon

Papa Roach

Three Days Grace

Seether

Chevelle

Alter Bridge

Tesla

Pierce The Veil

The Pretty Reckless

Eagles Of Death Metal

Highly Suspect

Coheed And Cambria

Taking Back Sunday

Opeth

Amon Amarth

Sum 41

Skillet

Machine Gun Kelly

Gojira

In Flames

In This Moment

The Dillinger Escape Plan

Falling In Reverse

Motionless In White

Nothing More

Beartooth

Starset

Rival Sons

Every Time I Die

Fozzy

All That Remains

The Amity Affliction

I Prevail

Dinosaur Pile-Up

Kyng

Crobot

Radkey

Volumes

Dorothy

As Lions

Fire From The Gods

Goodbye June

Sylar

Wage War

Badflower

DED

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

The Charm The Fury

Royal Republic

Mother Feather

Cover Your Tracks

Citizen Zero