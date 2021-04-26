Def Leppard launch third box set in ongoing complete recordings series

Sheffield's finest Def Leppard have announced the third in their series of box sets, an ongoing project designed to gather the band's band catalogue together into four luxurious gift-shaped packages.
Volume Three will be released via UMC/Virgin on June 11, and will focus on the band's output in the noughties, with three albums X, Yeah! and Songs From The Sparkle Lounge now available on vinyl for the first time. Completing the set are three more albums: B-Sides, Yeah! 2 and Yeah! Live.
B-Sides features a collection of tracks that have never appeared on vinyl before, while Yeah! 2 includes songs previously only available as part of the limited edition bonus disc that accompanied the original release of Yeah!, other covers previously unavailable on vinyl, plus a previously unreleased Phil Collen demo version of The Police's hit Roxanne.
Yeah! Live is a compilation of live recordings of covers by the band, including a previously unreleased version of T. Rex's 20th Century Boy, recorded live at the VH1 Rock Awards in 2005. Full tracklist below.
The albums have been re-mastered by Ronan McHugh and Joe Elliott, and the box set is completed by a hard-backed book featuring photos by Ross Halfin and liner notes from Classic Rock’s Paul Elliott. Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Rick Allen and Phil Collen have also written introductions to the set.
Def Leppard: Volume Three is available to pre-order now.
Def Leppard: Volume Three tracklist
X
Now
Unbelievable
You’re So Beautiful
Everyday
Long, Long Way To Go
Four Letter Word
Torn To Shreds
Love Don’t Lie
Gravity
Cry
Girl Like You
Let Me Be The One
Scar
Yeah!
20th Century Boy
Rock On
Hanging On The Telephone
Waterloo Sunset
Hell Raiser
10538 Overture
Street Life
Drive-In Saturday
Little Bit Of Love
The Golden Age Of Rock ‘N’ Roll
No Matter What
He’s Gonna Step On You Again
Don’t Believe A Word
Stay With Me
Songs From The Sparkle Lounge
Go
Nine Lives
C’mon C’mon
Love
Tomorrow
Cruise Control
Hallucinate
Only The Good Die Young
Bad Actress
Come Undone
Gotta Let It Go
B-Sides
Now - Radio Edit
Long Long Way To Go - Radio Edit
Kiss The Day - Limited Edition Bonus Track
10 X Bigger Than Love- B-Side - Long Long Way To Go
Love Don’t Lie – B-Side – Now (Demo)
Let Me Be The One – B-Side – Now (Demo)
Gimmie A Job – B-Side – Long Long Way To Go
Now – B-Side – Long Long Way To Go (Live Acoustic Version)
Long Long Way To Go – Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)
Nine Lives – Joe Only Vocal Version
Perfect Girl – Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)
Love – Piano Version
Yeah! 2
Only After Dark – B-Side – Let’s Get Rocked
You Can’t Always Get What You Want – B-Side – Have You Needed Someone So Bad
Little Wing – B-Side - Have You Needed Someone So Bad
Ziggy Stardust – B-Side - Slang
Under My Wheels – B-Side - Goodbye
Who Do You Love? – B-Side - Goodbye
Rebel Rebel – B-Side - Now
Led Boots – B-Side – All I Want Is Everything
Cause We Ended As Lovers – B-Side – All I Want Is Everything
Search And Destroy – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
How Does It Feel - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)
Roxanne – Phil’s Demo (Previously Unreleased)
Dear Friends – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
Winter Song – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
American Girl – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
Heartbeat – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
Space Oddity – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
When I’m Dead And Gone – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
Stay With Me – B-Side Now
Yeah! Live
Elected - B-Side Heaven Is
Action – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
No Matter What – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
Rock On – Live 2006
Travellin’ Band – Radio Edit (Previously Unreleased)
Now I’m Here – B-Side Tonight
20th Century Boy – 2005 VH1 Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased)
All The Young Dudes – Once Bitten Twice Shy Exclusive Track