Def Leppard announce rescheduled dates

Def Leppard have rescheduled the run of 10 dates they were forced to cancel earlier this month.

The band had to call a halt to their US tour after frontman Joe Elliott was diagnosed with a throat problem which could have resulted in permanent damage if he’d continued to perform live.

Last week, guitarist Viv Campbell reported that the singer needed to “rest for a couple of months.” And they’ll now honour the cancelled shows with a run of gigs in April and May.

Def Lep are playing in support of their self-titled 11th album which was released last year.

Apr 30-May 01: Orlando Moonstone Music Festival, FL

May 04: Lafayette Cajundome, LA

May 05: Corpus Christi American Bank Center, TX

May 07: Hidalgo State Farm Arena, TX

May 10: Bossier CenturyLink Center, LA

May 11: North Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

May 13: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, NC

May 15: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

May 17: Allentown PPL Center, PA

May 20: Orlando Amway Center, FL