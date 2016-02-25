Trending

Def Leppard announce rescheduled dates

By News  

US shows called off earlier this month because of Joe Elliott’s throat problem will now take place in April and May

Def Leppard have rescheduled the run of 10 dates they were forced to cancel earlier this month.

The band had to call a halt to their US tour after frontman Joe Elliott was diagnosed with a throat problem which could have resulted in permanent damage if he’d continued to perform live.

Last week, guitarist Viv Campbell reported that the singer needed to “rest for a couple of months.” And they’ll now honour the cancelled shows with a run of gigs in April and May.

Def Lep are playing in support of their self-titled 11th album which was released last year.

Def Leppard rescheduled US tour dates

Apr 30-May 01: Orlando Moonstone Music Festival, FL
May 04: Lafayette Cajundome, LA
May 05: Corpus Christi American Bank Center, TX
May 07: Hidalgo State Farm Arena, TX
May 10: Bossier CenturyLink Center, LA
May 11: North Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR
May 13: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, NC
May 15: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT
May 17: Allentown PPL Center, PA
May 20: Orlando Amway Center, FL