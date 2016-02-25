Def Leppard announce rescheduled dates

Def Leppard have rescheduled the run of 10 dates they were forced to cancel earlier this month.
The band had to call a halt to their US tour after frontman Joe Elliott was diagnosed with a throat problem which could have resulted in permanent damage if he’d continued to perform live.
Last week, guitarist Viv Campbell reported that the singer needed to “rest for a couple of months.” And they’ll now honour the cancelled shows with a run of gigs in April and May.
Def Lep are playing in support of their self-titled 11th album which was released last year.
Def Leppard rescheduled US tour dates
Apr 30-May 01: Orlando Moonstone Music Festival, FL
May 04: Lafayette Cajundome, LA
May 05: Corpus Christi American Bank Center, TX
May 07: Hidalgo State Farm Arena, TX
May 10: Bossier CenturyLink Center, LA
May 11: North Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR
May 13: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, NC
May 15: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT
May 17: Allentown PPL Center, PA
May 20: Orlando Amway Center, FL