Def Leppard plan speedier studio return

Def Leppard guitarist Viv Campbell says fans shouldn’t have to wait another seven years for the band’s next release.

They launched their self-titled 11th album last year – their first full-length effort since 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge.

But Campbell reports that with so many creative ideas within the group, a studio return shouldn’t take quite so long in the future.

He tells Billboard: “I do think it’s encouraged us a lot to the extent I think we’ll see another record a hell of a lot sooner than the time between this one and the last one. There’s always stuff around – there’s always ideas. Everyone in the band is reasonably prolific.

“It’s never the question of not having enough songs – it’s a question of what kind of songs. Every Def Leppard album has to have all these different flavours and hit all these different marks. It’s not a question of just showing up with a dozen rock songs. So that’s what takes a lot of time.”

Campbell, who’s been receiving pioneering medical attention for his Hodgkin’s lymphoma, also gives an update on the current state of his health, saying the treatment is going well.

He says: “It’s had good results so far. I have very, very minimal side effects, so I’ve been very lucky. It’s at least keeping it in check.

“The hardest part is scheduling and the extra travel to get injections every week or so, because I can only do it in Los Angeles. But it allows me to continue to work and that’s of paramount importance to me.

“I refuse to capitulate to this disease. I want to keep working while I can, so all good.”

Def Leppard were forced to cancel the remaining dates of their winter US tour after frontman Joe Elliott was ordered to rest his throat. Campbell reports: “He just needs rest for a couple months. He should be fine.”

Campbell, also a member of Last In Line, recently admitted their future was in doubt following the death of bassist Jimmy Bain.

