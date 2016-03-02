Deep Purple issue Total Abandon doc online

Deep Purple have made their 1999 documentary A Band Down Under available to stream online.

The film, which highlights the band’s life on the road and shows behind-the-scenes footage, originally featured on their Total Abandon DVD. It includes clips from their landmark Melbourne Park show on April 20, 1999, live interviews and the TV advert which aired in Australia to promote the tour.

Deep Purple first visited Australia in 1971 with Free and Manfred Mann, breaking all previous rock concert attendance records in the country. They returned four years later for the Sunbury Music Festival in Victoria.

Deep Purple will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next month, but former guitarist Ritchie Blackmore will not attend the ceremony.

Blackmore is currently preparing for his first rock shows since 1997, when he’ll perform Rainbow material with a new lineup. Purple are recording what will be their 20th studio album.

Apr 08: New York Barclays Center, NY

Jun 02: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia

Jun 04: Saint Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia

Jun 10: Helsinki Kaisaniemen Puisto, Finland

Jun 11: Oulu Rock The North Festival, Finland

Jun 14: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jun 15: Gothenburg Kanonen, Sweden

Jun 17: Horsens Fonden Faengslet, Denmark

Jul 08: Klam Burg Clam, Austria

Jul 09: Eisenstadt Esterhazy Palace, Austria

Jul 12: Genoa Arena Del Mare, Italy

Jul 13:Brescia Stadio Mario Rigamonti, Italy

Jul 15: Servigliano FM Parco Della Pace, Italy

Jul 19: Munich Tollwood Festival, Germany

Jul 20: Fulda Cathedral, Germany

Jul 22: Dresden Junge Garde, Germany

Jul 23: Krefeld Konigpalast, Germany

Jul 26: Slupsk Dolina Charlotty Resort & SPA, Poland

Jul 29: Tienen Suikerrock, Belgium

Jul 30: Sank Goarshausen Loreley Freilichttbuhne, Germany

Jul 31: Mosbach Neckarelz, Germany