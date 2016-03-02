Deep Purple issue Total Abandon doc online

Deep Purple have made their 1999 documentary A Band Down Under available to stream online.
The film, which highlights the band’s life on the road and shows behind-the-scenes footage, originally featured on their Total Abandon DVD. It includes clips from their landmark Melbourne Park show on April 20, 1999, live interviews and the TV advert which aired in Australia to promote the tour.
Deep Purple first visited Australia in 1971 with Free and Manfred Mann, breaking all previous rock concert attendance records in the country. They returned four years later for the Sunbury Music Festival in Victoria.
Deep Purple will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next month, but former guitarist Ritchie Blackmore will not attend the ceremony.
Blackmore is currently preparing for his first rock shows since 1997, when he’ll perform Rainbow material with a new lineup. Purple are recording what will be their 20th studio album.
Deep Purple tour dates 2016
Apr 08: New York Barclays Center, NY
Jun 02: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia
Jun 04: Saint Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia
Jun 10: Helsinki Kaisaniemen Puisto, Finland
Jun 11: Oulu Rock The North Festival, Finland
Jun 14: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden
Jun 15: Gothenburg Kanonen, Sweden
Jun 17: Horsens Fonden Faengslet, Denmark
Jul 08: Klam Burg Clam, Austria
Jul 09: Eisenstadt Esterhazy Palace, Austria
Jul 12: Genoa Arena Del Mare, Italy
Jul 13:Brescia Stadio Mario Rigamonti, Italy
Jul 15: Servigliano FM Parco Della Pace, Italy
Jul 19: Munich Tollwood Festival, Germany
Jul 20: Fulda Cathedral, Germany
Jul 22: Dresden Junge Garde, Germany
Jul 23: Krefeld Konigpalast, Germany
Jul 26: Slupsk Dolina Charlotty Resort & SPA, Poland
Jul 29: Tienen Suikerrock, Belgium
Jul 30: Sank Goarshausen Loreley Freilichttbuhne, Germany
Jul 31: Mosbach Neckarelz, Germany