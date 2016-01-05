Deep Purple to hit the studio this month

Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice has revealed that the band will begin recording at the end of January.

He adds that they will once again team up with iconic producer Bob Ezrin in Nashville for the successor to 2013’s Now What, which was the band’s first release in eight years.

In an interview with music journalist Gary Graff, Paice says: “We all come over to your huge country after the Christmas break. We start around the end of January. We go back into the studio in Nashville with Bob Ezrin. We had such a great time making the last record that we just want to try and duplicate that the next time around.

“We’ve got plenty of material, probably more than we need, but there is a weeding process that, you know, happens when you start listening back in clarity. So the runts of the litter will be discarded and the best 10 or 11 tracks will be worked on.”

Deep Purple are to be induced into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Brooklyn in April – an organisation which frontman Ian Gillan and Paice have slammed in the past.

In November, Gillan said he had no respect for the Rock Hall committee, calling them “bloody arrogant and rude.“

Paice also said it was “embarrassing” that the Rock Hall were so late to enrol the band.

He added: ”Look at some of the non-entities who’ve got in. I won’t name them, but just have a look at some of those names, and you’ll know who I mean. What have they ever done for rock’n’roll? Nothing. Having these artists in before Deep Purple undermines what it is supposed to represent.”