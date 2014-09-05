Deep Purple drop Verona live clip

Deep Purple have released a live clip of them performing Space Truckin' as a trailer for their upcoming concert DVD.
The video is taken from Live In Verona, released on October 2 on DVD and Blu-ray. The gig was recorded in 2011 during the veteran rockers’ show at the Arena di Verona, a Roman amphitheatre originally built in 30 AD.
They were joined on stage by the German Neue Philarmonic Orchestra.
Deep Purple are currently working on their 20th album. The follow-up to Now What is expected to be released in 2015.
Live In Verona** tracklist**
- Deep Purple Overture 2. Highway Star 3. Hard Lovin’ Man 4. Maybe I’m A Leo 5. Strange Kind Of Woman 6. Rapture Of The Deep 7. Woman From Tokyo 8. Contact Lost 9. When A Blind Man Cries 10. The Well Dressed Guitar 11. Knocking At Your Back Door 12. Lazy 13. No One Came 14. Don Airey Solo 15. Perfect Strangers 16. Space Truckin’ 17. Smoke On The Water