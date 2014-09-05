Deep Purple drop Verona live clip

Deep Purple have released a live clip of them performing Space Truckin' as a trailer for their upcoming concert DVD.

The video is taken from Live In Verona, released on October 2 on DVD and Blu-ray. The gig was recorded in 2011 during the veteran rockers’ show at the Arena di Verona, a Roman amphitheatre originally built in 30 AD.

They were joined on stage by the German Neue Philarmonic Orchestra.

Deep Purple are currently working on their 20th album. The follow-up to Now What is expected to be released in 2015.

Live In Verona** tracklist**