Death Angel call off Euro tour

Death Angel have cancelled their summer European tour, saying the business side of the band isn't being run as well as the music side.

Instead of a string of appearances across the continent they’ll only appear at Hellfest in France on June 22.

They say in a statement: “This has nothing to do with the structure or strength of the band itself. We feel the band is at its live performing peak, riding on the wave of our latest album The Dream Calls For Blood.

“It boils down to the business side. Certain aspects of how the band was being handled were no longer matching up to the quality of product we are releasing.

“If we carried on that way it would have damaged the core of what is the band. So we’re taking the time to restructure our business tema to make Death Angel the stronger that we can possibly be.”

They underline that their lineup remains the same, and they’ve vowed to return to Europe when they’re fully confident in their backroom staff.

They add: “Some of you will not understand this aspect of music – but it is a business. Hasty business choices in this art have brought down bigger bands than us. We have no intention of being brought down.”

Death Angel have been moved up the Hellfest bill to fill the main stage space left vacant by Megadeth, who cancelled a string of upcoming shows after the death of bassist David Ellefson’s brother.