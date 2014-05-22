Megadeth cancel gigs as Ellefson mourns brother

Megadeth have called off all shows for the next month so bassist David Ellefson can mourn the death of his brother.

Eliot Ellefson, 51, lost a two-year battle with cancer this week.

A band statement says: “Megadeth has cancelled immediate tour plans as bassist David Ellefson and his family mourn the loss of his brother, who passed away on May 19, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A private family funeral service will be held.

“The band sends their deepest condolences and prayers to David during this time and ask that the fans do the same.”

David Ellefson posted on his personal Facebook page: “With much sadness, my brother Eliot Gordon Ellefson went home to see the Lord today. We love you El, you will be missed so much.”

Megadeth are scheduled to return with an appearance at Amnesia Rockfest in Montebello, Canada. For up-to-date tour information visit the band’s website.