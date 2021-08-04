Deafheaven share video for In Blur, single three from new album Infinite Granite

Deafheaven have shared a third preview of their upcoming fifth album Infinite Granite in the form of dreamy, hazy new single In Blur.

The song follows The Gnashing and Great Mass Of Color as the third release from the Californian band’s much anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Ordinary Corrupt Human Love. The five-and-a-half-minutes In Blur is described as “a fever dream of melody and weighted past.”



Directed by John Bradburn, the video for In Blur references the myth of Sisyphus, the Greek legend where the former king of Ephyra was condemned to push a huge boulder up a mountain forever.

Produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Wolf Alice/Paramore) and engineered by Jack Shirley at his Atomic Garden East studio in Oakland Infinite Granite is due for release on August 20 via Sargent House. The album is available to pre-order now.



Frontman George Clarke says, “Infinite Granite is an idea of sinking into solid space. Fossilized. It was written during a period of heavy insomnia. The album feels blue from seeing the morning blue hour for months.”

The track list for Infinite Granite is:



1. Shellstar

2. In Blur

3. Great Mass Of Color

4. Neptune Raining Diamonds

5. Lament for Wasps

6. Villain

7. The Gnashing

8. Other Language

9. Mombasa

Deafheaven have lined up the following tour dates:

2021

Oct 15: Berkeley The UC Theatre, CA

Oct 16: Los Angeles The Theatre at the Ace Hotel, CA



2022



Feb 22: Phoenix Pressroom, AZ

Feb 23: Sante Fe Meow Wolf, NM

Feb 25: Fort Worth Tulips, TX

Feb 26: Austin Mohawk, TX

Feb 27: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Mar 01: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Mar 02: Atlanta The Masquerade (Hell), GA

Mar 03: Carrboro Cat's Cradle, NC

Mar 04: Richmond The Broadberry, VA

Mar 05: Washington Black Cat, DC

Mar 06: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Mar 08: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY

Mar 09: Boston Royale, MA

Mar 10: Montréal Théâtre Fairmount, QC

Mar 11: Toronto Opera House, ON

Mar 12: Detroit El Club, MI

Mar 14: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Mar 15: Minneapolis Fine Line, MN

Mar 16: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Mar 18: Denver Summit, CO

Mar 19: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

Mar 21: Vancouver, Crocodile

Mar 23: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Mar 24: BoiseTreefort Music Fest, ID