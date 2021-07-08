Deafheaven release the atmospheric new single The Gnashing and announce US tour

San Franciscan metallers Deafheaven have released the new single The Gnashing, taken from their forthcoming album Infinite Granite.

Produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, who has previously worked with the likes of M83, Wolf Alice, Paramore and Metric, Infinite Granite is set to arrive on August 20 via Sargent House.

Following the previously-released single Great Mass Of Colour, Deafheaven have shifted direction as they adopt fully clean vocals against a shoegaze/black metal-inspired soundscape of shimmering, intricate guitarwork.

Starting off with two previously-announced 2021 shows in LA and Berkley, the band have also shared details on a 25 date US tour for 2022, which will kick off in Phoenix on February 22, before finishing up at the Treefort Music Festival on March 24. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, July 9 at 10am local time.

Listen to The Gnashing below:

2021

Oct 15: Berkeley The UC Theatre, CA

Oct 16: Los Angeles The Theatre at the Ace Hotel, CA

2022

Feb 22: Phoenix Pressroom, AZ

Feb 23: Sante Fe Meow Wolf, NM

Feb 25: Fort Worth Tulips, TX

Feb 26: Austin Mohawk, TX

Feb 27: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Mar 01: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Mar 02: Atlanta The Masquerade (Hell), GA

Mar 03: Carrboro Cat's Cradle, NC

Mar 04: Richmond The Broadberry, VA

Mar 05: Washington Black Cat, DC

Mar 06: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Mar 08: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY

Mar 09: Boston Royale, MA

Mar 10: Montréal Théâtre Fairmount, QC

Mar 11: Toronto Opera House, ON

Mar 12: Detroit El Club, MI

Mar 14: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Mar 15: Minneapolis Fine Line, MN

Mar 16: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Mar 18: Denver Summit, CO

Mar 19: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

Mar 21: Vancouver, Crocodile

Mar 23: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Mar 24: BoiseTreefort Music Fest, ID