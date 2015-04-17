Deadly Circus Fire tickets free for Record Store Day

Deadly Circus Fire will tomorrow offer 50 free tickets to their first London show in six months, as their contribution to Record Store Day.

The tickets will be available to the first 50 people who pre-order upcoming album The Hydra’s Tailor, which is launched on June 16 and followed with the concert at the Camden Barfly venue on June 24.

Deadly Circus Fire have already streamed the tracks Animal and House Of Plagues from the follow-up to 2013 debut The King And The Bishop. They previously promised the crowdfunded title would be “one of the most exciting prog metal releases this year.”

Record Store Day aims to offer additional reasons to visit independent retailers, with a wide range of limited-edition releases available on the day. Find out more at www.recordstoreday.com and www.recordstoreday.co.uk.

The Hydra’s Tailor tracklist