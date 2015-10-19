Deadly Circus Fire launch Aeden video

Deadly Circus Fire have released a lyric video for their track Aeden.

It’s taken from second album The Hydra’s Tailor, which was launched in June following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

The band have just been confirmed as support act for Skindred on their upcoming European tour. Deadly Circus Fire guitarist Save Addadrio says: “We’ll be bringing songs from The Hydra’s Tailor as well as some songs from debut album The King And The Bishop. We are coming for Europe with everything we’ve got!”

Nov 16: Tilburg 13, Netherlands

Nov 18: Koln Stollwerck, Germany

Nov 19: Neuhausen Backstage Halle, Germany

Nov 20: Romagnano Rock and Roll Arena, Italy

Nov 21: Bologna Freakout Club, Italy

Nov 22: Lyss Kulturfabrik, Switzerland

Nov 23: Zurich Dynamo Saal, Switzerland

Nov 25: Graz PPC, Austria

Nov 26: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 27: Budweis Dead End Festival, Czech Republic

Nov 28: Budapest Akvarium Klub, Hungary

Nov 30: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Dec 02: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Dec 03: Copenhagen West Pumpehuset, Denmark

Dec 04: Berlin Phb Club, Germany