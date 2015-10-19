Deadly Circus Fire launch Aeden video

Deadly Circus Fire have released a lyric video for their track Aeden.
It’s taken from second album The Hydra’s Tailor, which was launched in June following a successful crowdfunding campaign.
The band have just been confirmed as support act for Skindred on their upcoming European tour. Deadly Circus Fire guitarist Save Addadrio says: “We’ll be bringing songs from The Hydra’s Tailor as well as some songs from debut album The King And The Bishop. We are coming for Europe with everything we’ve got!”
Deadly Circus Fire tour dates with Skindred
Nov 16: Tilburg 13, Netherlands
Nov 18: Koln Stollwerck, Germany
Nov 19: Neuhausen Backstage Halle, Germany
Nov 20: Romagnano Rock and Roll Arena, Italy
Nov 21: Bologna Freakout Club, Italy
Nov 22: Lyss Kulturfabrik, Switzerland
Nov 23: Zurich Dynamo Saal, Switzerland
Nov 25: Graz PPC, Austria
Nov 26: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 27: Budweis Dead End Festival, Czech Republic
Nov 28: Budapest Akvarium Klub, Hungary
Nov 30: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Dec 02: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden
Dec 03: Copenhagen West Pumpehuset, Denmark
Dec 04: Berlin Phb Club, Germany