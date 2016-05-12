Dead Kennedys announce brief tour of England

Dead Kennedys have announced three shows in England for October – their only UK gigs of 2016.

The punk icons will perform at the O2 Academy in Oxford on October 13 and two nights at London’s O2 Academy in Islington – October 14 and 15.

The current lineup of the band features guitarist East Bay Ray, bassist Klaus Flouride, drummer DH Peligro and vocalist Ron ‘Skip’ Greer.

DK will follow the UK shows with an appearance at Amsterdam’s Melkweg on October 17 and they launch a North American tour in June.

Jun 15: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI

Jun 17: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Jun 18: Detroit The Shelter, MI

Jun 19: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Jun 21: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Jun 22: Toronto Hard Luck, ON

Jun 25: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Jun 26: New York Marlin Room At Webster Hall, NY

Jun 28: Asbury Park The Stone Pony, NJ

Jun 29: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Jun 30: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Sep 03: Santiago Rockout Fest, Chile

Oct 13: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Oct 14: London Islington O2 Academy, UK

Oct 15: London Islington O2 Academy, UK

Oct 17: Amsterdam Melkweg The Max, Netherlands

