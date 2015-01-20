Dead Kennedys fans in onstage 'sex act'

A pair of Dead Kennedys fans could face criminal charges after being photographed performing a sex act onstage.

Pictures circulated of a man performing the act on a woman on the stage of the Belly Up Tavern in San Diego as the punk icons were in the middle of their set on January 15.

According to KGTV, a spokesperson for the local sheriff’s department said the couple could be charged with a misdemeanor for publicly exposing themselves if others are “offended or annoyed.” However, no official complaints have yet been made in connection with the incident.

In a statement, the Belly Up Tavern says: “Of course, we don’t condone this activity in our establishment and security stopped it right away. This is certainly a first for us.”

Dead Kennedys’ current lineup includes original members East Bay Ray, Klaus Flouride, and DH Peligro, as well as singer Ron ‘Skip’ Greer who has been with the band since 2008.